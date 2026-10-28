Andre Petroski Faces Mantas Kondratavičius On November 7 UFC Card

The UFC confirms Andre Petroski will face Mantas Kondratavičius at UFC Fight Night: Bonfim vs. Brady on November 7 at Meta APEX in Las Vegas. The promotion’s current lineup places their middleweight contest on the main card, giving Petroski a new assignment after his October 31 fight fell through.

Marcel Dorff reported the pairing on October 24, identifying two canceled matchups behind the change: Azamat Bekoev against Petroski and Wes Schultz against Kondratavičius. The Lithuanian was already preparing for the November show; Petroski moves from the preceding weekend. This is a replacement pairing, not a second scheduled fight for either man.

Bekoev subsequently explained his withdrawal in a written statement, describing an anaphylactic reaction and an ambulance call after he lost consciousness at a pharmacy. His account concerned his own health and recovery. It did not name a substitute, and it did not explain Schultz’s removal from the separate booking.

The new matchup is distinct from Bekoev’s withdrawal announcement. No reason for Schultz’s cancellation appears in Dorff’s original report, so the two changes should not be attributed to the same medical circumstances.

Kondratavičius follows a decision win in his UFC debut

Kondratavičius enters at 9-1, according to his official UFC profile. His first appearance for the promotion came in London on March 21, when he defeated Antonio Trocoli by unanimous decision over three rounds. That performance added a full-length victory to a professional record previously dominated by finishes.

He earned his contract on Dana White’s Contender Series in September 2025, stopping Barbir with strikes in the first round after 66 seconds. The UFC credits him with six knockout victories and two submission wins. His only professional defeat came by submission in June 2023; it should not be confused with an Octagon loss.

The 27-year-old from Lithuania’s Kaunas region also lists a purple belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and national grappling and combat-sambo accomplishments. Those credentials are relevant against an opponent with extensive grappling experience, without establishing how either fighter will approach the opening round.

The official measurements give the newcomer a two-inch height advantage and two-and-a-half inches in reach: 6 feet 2 and 75.5 inches, compared with Petroski’s 6 feet and 73 inches.

Petroski looks to end three consecutive defeats

Petroski’s official fight history records losses to Edmen Shahbazyan, Cam Rowston and Cody Brundage in his past three appearances. Shahbazyan won a unanimous decision in June 2025; Rowston stopped him later that September. Brundage finished their May 16, 2026 meeting with strikes 44 seconds into the second round.

The 35-year-old has competed in the UFC since August 2021. Before that losing run, he earned consecutive decisions against Josh Fremd, Dylan Budka and Rodolfo Vieira. A Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt who appeared on The Ultimate Fighter’s 29th season, he has four professional submission victories alongside four wins by knockout.

The November 7 show is headlined by Gabriel Bonfim against Sean Brady, with Tatiana Suarez facing Virna Jandiroba also on the main card. Paramount+ lists prelims at 5 p.m. Eastern and the main card at 8 p.m. The preceding Halloween event has its own changes, including Jacobe Smith’s short-notice assignment against Randy Brown.