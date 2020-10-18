Former women’s strawweight champion Jessica Andrade looks to have a successful flyweight debut when she meets former title challenger Katlyn Chookagian.

Round 1

Andrade pressures Chookagian early on and has her clinched up against the fence. Andrade quickly takes her down and is in Chookagian’s guard. Chookagian attempts a triangle choke but Andrade partially lifts her and slams her to the ground. Andrade stands up and clinches Chookagian again with some follow-up knees. They separate and start to strike with each other. Andrade lands a powerful leg kick that drops Chookagian. Andrade clinches Chookagian up against the fence again. They separate again. After striking again, Andrade clinches her up against the fence again before slamming her with a huge takedown. Chookagian receives some ground and pound before getting up. However, she receives a huge body shot that clearly hurts her as Andrade lands another body shot that drops her as the referee calls an end to the fight!

Final result: Andrade defeats Chookagian via first-round TKO (4:57).

SHE'S COMING FOR THE BELT 🏆 🇧🇷 @JessicaMMAPro stops the No. 1 contender in ONE ROUND. [ Main event next on #ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/WTpWE2lSlD — UFC (@ufc) October 18, 2020

– Bantamweight – Flyweight – Strawweight 🇧🇷 @JessicaMMAPro becomes the first woman to earn a win in three weight classes. #UFCFightIsland6 pic.twitter.com/2X3ohOt6Zx — UFC (@ufc) October 18, 2020