Anderson Silva’s Son Aces Kickboxing Debut In 8 Seconds

Highlight-reel knockouts run in the family.

Like Father, Like Son

Anderson Silva’s son, Kalyl, would make waves in his kickboxing debut last weekend.

The 22 year-old has been following in his father’s footsteps ever since he was a young child. With the passed down skills from ‘The Spider’, Kalyl was destined for greatness. We caught a short glimpse of what the next generation of Silva looks like.

Kalyl Can Kick

Testing himself on the amateur circuit, Kalyl would take on Anthony Reynaga in a 159-pound fight at FightersRep 10. It wouldn’t be much of a test for the young Silva however. The fight ended up being more like a pop quiz.

After a few strikes from Reynaga, Silva would counter with a beautiful headkick which sat his opponent down. Reynaga was out cold. The clock had the fight ending in just 8 seconds, one strike is all it took for Silva to win his entrance into the kickboxing ring.

A Proud Dad

His father, Anderson was in his corner. He was impressed by the performance.

“Congratulations, very proud of you son.” Anderson told Kalyl. “Success born from the desire, determination and persistence in reaching a goal. Even not reaching the target, who seeks and overcomes obstacles, at least will do admirable things.”

Gabriel, another son of Anderson’s, was also scheduled to compete last weekend. However, it fell apart due to undisclosed reasons.