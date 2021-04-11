Anderson Silva Left Emotional After Death Of His Friend DMX

The death of Earn Simmons, better known as DMX, has left many people mourning in the world. The rapper would die at age 50, following a drug overdose and a heart attack which put him on life support for about a week. Those affected by his death included one of the greatest fighters of all time, Anderson Silva.

“The Spider” would be caught inside a web of sadness, as he would walk out to DMX’s songs regularly in his entrance into the UFC Octagon. One of which was one of the rapper’s biggest hits, “Ain’t No Sunshine,” which was played at UFC 148 during Silva’s walk to rematch Chael Sonnen.

Silva’s Sadness

TMZ would catch up with Silva, getting his thoughts on having one of his heroes tragically pass away.

“DMX is part of my life. I’m very sad because he is a huge man, a huge talent, and I’m sad. I’m very sad because this man has great potential to do something more and more in this world. “For me, DMX is completely different because he’s very charismatic. And the talent that DMX has is completely different. He’s a good actor and singer. I’m sad. I’m very sad.”

Honoring DMX

Silva won’t leave his appreciation for DMX go unnoticed. The former UFC Champion looks to honor his fallen friend in his huge boxing match against fellow legend Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on June 19th.

Silva confirms to TMZ that he will walk out to one of DMX’s songs in his opening introduction to the ring.

“For sure, I will go and use his music (in my walkout) because it’s part of my life,” Anderson Silva said.