Anderson Silva Gets Successful Knee Surgery During Quarantine, Expected to Make UFC Return

Anderson Silva Underwent Successful Knee Surgery

There are a few silver linings to the global pandemic when it comes to the world of mixed martial arts. For starters, it allows for fighters to share their thoughts and expert analysis on the sport. Even better, it allows for fighters who have been competition with nagging injuries to be able to heal up. MMA Middleweight and guaranteed Hall of Famer Anderson Silva is one of those fighters. Recently, Silva underwent the knife and got knee surgery. Furthermore, Anderson has stated that his career isn’t over and that he will fight at least two more times.

In the co-headliner bout of UFC 237, a former UFC champion Anderson Silva returned against No. 10-ranked Jared Cannonier in a hope to pull a win however things went wrong when Cannonier finished ‘The Spider’ with a brutal low kick to the knee that sent Silva to the canvas in pain. Silva tried to save himself but referee Herb Dean rushed in quickly and signaled off the fight.

Silva Speaks on Knee Surgery and Recovery

Later it was revealed that Silva suffered a knee injury during the fight. Shortly after, he was able to get an MRI on the knee to find out exactly what was wrong with it. Recently, Anderson announced via social media that he had surgery on the knee and that it will be 100%.

Anderson Silva Instagram

“Ended. The knee is going to be 100%,” wrote Silva on IG. “I finished my knee surgery. I will recover now,” said Silva. “I’m fine, and I wanted to thank everyone’s support, and (thank) my fans that cheer for me. I’ll be 100 percent soon, and do my two fights in the UFC. I wanted to thank every UFC fan. I finished my surgery and everything is fine, I’m going home. Thanks.” (Translated via MMA Fighting)

Making a Return

Now that Silva will be making a return to the octagon, who do fans want to see him face off against? Let us know in the comments below.