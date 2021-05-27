Anderson Silva Offers Advice To Chris Weidman On Coming Back From His Broken Leg

Despite breaking his tibia and fibula, Chris Weidman seems intent on making a return to competition. Anderson Silva, who famously suffered a similar injury, offers his advice on making a return.

Silva notoriously broke his own tibia and fibula, when facing off against Weidman in 2013. In what many considered to be surprisingly quick, the Spider returned to the Octagon about a year later, exceeding expectations on his recovery.

Unfortunately things have not gone according to plan for Anderson since he returned from this insane injury. He went 1-5 (1NC) since coming back, and was recently released by the UFC, now to fight Julio Cesar Chavez Jr in a boxing match.

Anderson Silva Gives Advice To Chris Weidman

After Chris Weidman suffered an eerily similar injury to the one he handed Anderson Silva, his former for offered him some kind words. He told Chris to say positive and to keep his chin up, even though things seemed very hard at the moment.

Now Anderson has offered some advice to Chris, on how to heal and come back from this injury like he plans to do. Speaking in a recent interview, he shared some of his own experiences in a way that might help Chris recover.

“It’s tough because when my kids showed me the video, I was surprised and I was sad too because I know how much it’s tough and how much pain he feels, and how much he needs to (keep his focus) on recovery,” Silva said. “(I would tell him) to stay with your real friends, your family, and do your physical therapy every day. It’s tough. I remember when I (went back) to kick again, I was scared. For three months I was scared to kick and jump. But in one year (my leg recovered) and I kicked normal.”

Hopefully Chris Weidman can have as smooth of a recovery process as Anderson Silva had. This was good advice from the Spider, and it is nice to see these rivals bonding over such a freak moment.