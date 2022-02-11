Anatoly Malykhin Wins ONE Championship Interim Heavyweight Title Via One Punch KO

Anatoly Malykhin won the interim heavyweight title in a violent way. He earned up $100,000 in bonuses.

New Champion

ONE Championship: Bad Blood went down on Friday, and it ended with a violent knockout and a new champion. Russia’s Malykhin (11-0) knocked out Kirill Grishenko (5-1) in the second round of their main event with one punch.

BOOM 💥 Anatoly Malykhin 🇷🇺 knocks out Kirill Grishenko with a looping right hook to become the ONE Interim Heavyweight World Champion! #ONEBadBlood #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship pic.twitter.com/ZxCmPd5ZYG — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) February 11, 2022

Malykhin will now face the current ONE Championship heavyweight king Arjan Bhullar to unify the title later this year.

ONE Championship created an interim belt because Bhullar declined multiple offers to defend his belt. However, recently it was announced that Bhullar has come to terms with ONE Championship and will defend his belt.

Malykhin has stopped all 11 of his opponents, three of them coming inside the One Championship cage.

Flyweight KO

Another knockout worth mentioning happened between flyweights Woo Sung Hoon and Yodkaikaew Fairtex. In his ONE debut, Woo finished Fairtex in 18 seconds. Woo Sung Hoon earned a $50,000 performance bonus.

Official results

The rest of the official results for ONE: BAD BLOOD are the following.

MMA – Heavyweight: Anatoly Malykhin def. Kirill Grishenko via KO at 3:42 of R2

Muay Thai – Flyweight: Jonathan Haggerty def. Mongkolpetch Petchyindee via Unanimous Decision

MMA – Bantamweight: Chen Rui def. Mark Abelardo via Unanimous Decision

MMA – Catchweight (53.5 KG): Jihin Radzuan def. Mei Yamaguchi via Unanimous Decision

MMA – Flyweight: Woo Sung Hoon def. Yodkaikaew Fairtex via KO at 0:18 of R1

MMA – Strawweight: Danial Williams def. Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke via KO at 1:35 of R2

MMA – Heavyweight: Dustin Joynson def. Hugo Cunha via Split Decision

MMA – Atomweight: Lin Heqin def. Bi Nguyen via Unanimous Decision

MMA – Heavyweight: Odie Delaney def. Thomas Narmo via Submission (Shoulder Lock) at 1:06 of R1

MMA – Bantamweight: Sunoto-Tial Thang ends in a No-Contest (Illegal groin strike)