Anastasia Nikolakakos’ first ONE world-title opportunity is on hold. The promotion announced on November 27 that an injury has forced the postponement of her vacant women’s atomweight MMA championship fight with Chihiro Sawada at ONE SAMURAI 6.

ONE said the Canadian was injured two days before the announcement. It did not disclose a diagnosis, recovery timetable or replacement date for the championship contest. The December 2 event itself remains scheduled for Yokohama Buntai in Yokohama, Japan.

The change moves Hiromi Wajima’s featherweight kickboxing meeting with Mohammad Siasarani into the main-event position. That pairing was already part of the lineup; it is being elevated rather than announced as a newly booked fight.

Due to an injury sustained by Anastasia Nikolakakos 2 days ago, her ONE Women’s Atomweight MMA World Championship bout against Chihiro Sawada at ONE Samurai 6 has been removed from the card. ONE Samurai 6 will proceed as scheduled on December 2 in Yokohama, Japan, with all other… pic.twitter.com/SLsrtSmvOk — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) November 27, 2026

The two contenders’ paths to the vacant championship

Nikolakakos earned her position through two victories in ONE. She knocked out Victoria Souza at 4:59 of the first round at ONE Fight Night 41, then defeated Jihin Radzuan by split decision after three rounds at ONE Fight Night 45. Her promotional record is 2-0; those two appearances are not her entire professional career.

The 37-year-old represents Gracie Humaita Bolton, according to her official athlete profile. She had already called for a championship opportunity after that decision.

Sawada had built a four-fight winning streak before the original December 2 title booking. Following a decision loss to Meng Bo, she submitted Macarena Aragon, outpointed Itsuki Hirata and Natalie Salcedo, and submitted Ayaka Miura. The Aragon finish came at 3:52 of round one; Miura was stopped at 4:33 of the opening round.

The Japanese contender’s background is in wrestling, where she won domestic championships before switching to MMA in 2021. She subsequently became Shooto atomweight champion. Her early ONE appearance in February 2023 produced a submission over Sanaz Fayazmanesh, with the promotion’s biography placing her formal roster arrival a year later.

Sawada, 29, trains with AACC. Her current ONE breakdown lists seven victories and one defeat, with three submission wins and four unanimous decisions. The postponed championship matchup had offered her the chance to become Japan’s first female ONE world champion.

Kickboxing now closes the Yokohama show

Wajima enters the revised headline slot after beating Ricardo Bravo by unanimous decision at ONE SAMURAI 1. That three-round victory followed his decision loss to Nabil Anane at ONE 173, leaving his promotional record at one win and one defeat. Both of those appearances were contested under kickboxing rules.

The 31-year-old Japanese fighter’s new main-event assignment is against an opponent coming off a setback: Siasarani lost to Masaaki Noiri in the ONE SAMURAI featherweight kickboxing tournament semifinals. Their meeting now tops a show whose earlier additions included Hiroba Minowa against Fabio Henrique.