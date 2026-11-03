Amiran Gogoladze Survives Knockdown, Beats Jessin Ayari For OKTAGON Title (Highlights)

Amiran Gogoladze won the vacant OKTAGON welterweight championship after recovering from a first-round knockdown against Jessin Ayari at SAP Garden in Munich on October 31. The five-round main event ended in a unanimous decision, with the Georgian surviving the challenger’s early attempt to finish him.

Ayari accepted the championship assignment after Felix Klinkhammer withdrew through injury. OKTAGON announced the replacement on October 27, four days before the event. The change kept Gogoladze in the headliner but replaced his original opponent with a German veteran already preparing to compete on the Munich card.

The pairing brought together two fighters who had not lost inside the promotion. Gogoladze entered as its top-ranked welterweight contender after defeating former champion Ion Surdu. Ayari arrived with promotional wins over Stahl and Stolze, having previously competed in the UFC. Both men were seeking the vacant belt rather than defending it.

How The Title Fight Changed After The Knockdown

Round 1

Ayari turned the opening period with a heavy punch that sent Gogoladze to the canvas. He followed with strikes and pursued a choke as he tried to capitalize on the knockdown. The Georgian defended through the danger and scrambled upright, preventing an early stoppage while conceding the opening round.

Round 2

The pace became more cautious, with exchanges on the feet and work in the clinch replacing the immediate scramble for a finish. Gogoladze was now the busier, more accurate fighter. His cleaner work gave him the second round and brought the contest level before the championship fight reached its middle stages.

WOW! 🤯 Jessin Ayari 🇩🇪 drops Amiran Gogoladze in the first round #OKTAGON96 📺 https://t.co/J975ZEuwCf | RTL+ | TVP Sport | DAZN pic.twitter.com/5QEHunDJDU — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) October 31, 2026

Round 3

Gogoladze increased his kicking offense to the body and legs. Ayari’s left leg took repeated punishment, and his movement became more restricted as those attacks accumulated. The Georgian gained the initiative through that sustained work, moving ahead while the challenger struggled to maintain the mobility he had shown earlier.

Round 4

Ayari continued to threaten in occasional bursts, but Gogoladze generally kept those attacks under control. The Georgian maintained the more active performance in a competitive round rather than forcing a reckless exchange. Another successful five minutes extended his advantage and left his opponent needing a finish in the final period.

Round 5

Both men opened with exchanges on the feet. Ayari landed another hard shot and pressed Gogoladze toward the fence, but the Georgian reversed their position and completed a takedown. The challenger returned to his feet without producing the turnaround he needed, and the fight reached the final bell.

👑 AND NEW! Amiran Gogoladze 🇬🇪 defeats Jessin Ayari by unanimous decision to claim the vacant welterweight title #OKTAGON96 📺 https://t.co/J975ZEv4rN | RTL+ | TVP Sport | DAZN pic.twitter.com/mXue7BSO4W — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) October 31, 2026

The Official Scorecards And Championship Context

All three judges scored it 49–46. The promotion’s November 2 scoring report confirms the same allocation on every card: 10–9 for Ayari in the first, followed by four 10–9 rounds for Gogoladze. None of the judges made the opening round a 10–8 despite the knockdown. Adding those individual scores gives the published totals exactly.

Gogoladze had been promoted as a fast finisher, with eight career finishes inside 100 seconds. This title win instead required the full scheduled distance. The official fight listing records the conclusion at 5:00 of round five.

The official pre-fight listing showed records of 18–3 for Gogoladze and 19–6 for Ayari. Their recorded weigh-in figures were 77.05 kilograms and 77.1 kilograms respectively, both within the championship limit. The German was not an undersized substitute moved into a different division: this remained a welterweight championship contest throughout the late change.