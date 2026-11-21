Amir Albazi escaped a dangerous second round to submit Alessandro Costa in their flyweight rematch at UFC Qatar on Saturday. The finish came at 4:34 of Round 3 at ABHA Arena in Doha, where a fight that had swung sharply against the Iraqi contender ended with him controlling the Brazilian’s back.

The matchup carried an immediate test for Albazi after consecutive decision losses to Brandon Moreno and Kyoji Horiguchi. In the UFC’s written pre-fight feature, he described returning from surgery to those difficult assignments and approaching this appearance healthy. Costa was a familiar opponent rather than a new name: their first meeting ended in a third-round stoppage for Albazi in 2022.

Round 1: Albazi establishes his range

Albazi occupied the middle of the cage and built his offense around the jab, mixing kicks to the body and legs into his combinations. Catching a kick created an opening for several right hands. Costa spent much of the opening stretch circling, then began answering with his own jab as the round progressed.

An uppercut and a combination gave Costa some offense later in the frame, but Albazi kept returning to straight punches and low kicks. A spinning attempt missed its target. Near the horn, Albazi changed levels and secured a takedown, adding a wrestling exchange to a round largely fought on the feet.

Round 2: Costa hurts Albazi before the positions reverse

A right hand from Costa changed the fight. He followed the knockdown with heavy punches and hammerfists on the ground, forcing Albazi into survival work. Getting upright provided little relief: Costa kept bringing him back down and connecting during the transitions.

The pressure also produced a penalty. Referee Mike Beltran deducted a point from Albazi for grabbing the fence defending a takedown. Costa subsequently secured back control with a body triangle, combining strikes with his pursuit of a finish. Albazi was cut above the left eye and had to defend from a deeply unfavorable position.

A point was taken for a fence grab on the spot. [ #UFCQatar | LIVE NOW on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/TupK6VjPBT — UFC (@ufc) November 21, 2026

He eventually turned into Costa and came out on top. From there, the direction of the grappling exchanges changed. Albazi worked behind his opponent as Costa tried to stand, used knees against the legs and dragged him down again. By the closing stretch, it was Albazi attacking from the back with his own body triangle and searching for a choke.

Round 3: Back control leads to the submission

The final round opened with jabs before Albazi returned to his wrestling. He took Costa down and established himself inside the guard. Costa briefly made it back to his feet, only to absorb a left hook and be grounded again. Albazi continued working through half guard rather than allowing another sustained striking exchange.

As the round developed, he moved behind Costa and landed right hands. The Brazilian spent the remaining exchanges defending his back while Albazi tightened the body triangle. Punches helped occupy Costa’s defense before Albazi slipped an arm beneath the chin and applied the rear-naked choke that forced the tap.

AMIR ALBAZI TAKES OVER LATE TO GET THE SUB 👏 [ #UFCQatar | LIVE on @paramountplus ] pic.twitter.com/hlkgupuQW5 — UFC on Paramount+ (@UFConParamount) November 21, 2026

The UFC’s finalized result records a submission victory rather than a decision, so the point deduction did not determine the outcome on the scorecards. The three-round contest ended with 26 seconds remaining.

#UFCQatar Official Result: @AmirAlbazi defeats Alessandro Costa by Submission (RNC) at 4:34 of Round 3 See The Highlight ➡️ https://t.co/xD2dDFTA55

Complete Scorecards ➡️ https://t.co/CPIrVCJEOS pic.twitter.com/9AeIazcytK — UFC News (@UFCNews) November 21, 2026

This was another independently contested bout on the UFC Qatar preliminary card; its result stands separately from the night’s other matchups.