Amanda Nunes Ready For Rematch With Julianna Pena, Vows To Be Better Than Ever

Amanda Nunes is prepared to throw down with Julianna Pena again.

Pena pulled off a massive upset win at UFC 269 this past Saturday night (Dec. 11). Pena was challenging for the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship. Pena ended up securing a choke on “The Lioness” in the second round and forced the tap to lay claim to the 135-pound gold.

Amanda Nunes Anticipates Rematch With Julianna Pena

Taking to her Instagram page, Amanda Nunes said that with a little bit of time, she’ll be ready to take on Pena a second time.

“You guys think I’m going to go out unbalanced. I undoubtedly accept the rematch. Give me a little time to get my sh*t together and I will be back better than ever.”

Pena certainly hasn’t backed down from a potential immediate rematch with Nunes. In fact, she seems to welcome it. Here’s what she told reporters during the UFC 269 post-fight press conference.

“Amanda’s been such a great champion,” Pena said at the post-fight press conference. “She’s done so much for the sport, so for me to take down arguably the greatest of all time is something that’s still sinking in right now. “We can do it next.” Pena replied, when asked about a potential rematch with Nunes. “I’m free next month, two months from now – whenever they want to do it, I’m ready,” Pena said. “If she wants to do a rematch, we can do a rematch.” Amanda and I can rematch at 135lbs. Whatever the company decides.”

Time will tell if the UFC will book the immediate rematch. To some, it’s a foregone conclusion that the promotion will go in that direction barring unforeseen circumstances.

After all, Nunes is the longest-reigning women’s bantamweight champion in UFC history. She was also just one successful title defense short of tying Ronda Rousey’s record.