Amanda Nunes says her body is still getting used to competition following her return against Kayla Harrison at UFC 334. In a written reply posted November 18, the former champion defended what she accomplished during the fight and indicated she expects another opportunity against the woman who submitted her.

Responding to a report about Harrison being dissatisfied with the victory, Nunes pointed to her own throws and said she had nearly knocked the champion out. Those are her assessments of the exchanges, not a change to the official result. She connected the performance to spending three years away from fighting.

“My body is just recognizing what competition is again. Can’t wait for the rematch she promised.”

The message does not identify a date or location for a second meeting. Nunes attributes the promise to Harrison; it is not an announcement that the UFC has booked the matchup.

Of course not. I judô threw the shit out of her, almost knocked her out and was out of the game for 3 years. My body is just recognizing what competition is again. Can’t wait for the rematch she promised. — Amanda Nunes (@Amanda_Leoa) November 18, 2026

The Grappling Exchanges Behind Her Response

The promotion’s account of their November 14 contest at Madison Square Garden describes an encouraging start for Nunes at striking distance. Closing the gap changed the balance: Harrison repeatedly brought her down and finished each of the opening three rounds in a controlling position on top. Nunes was cut during the third.

A caught kick opened the decisive sequence in the fourth round. Harrison put the challenger on the canvas, pursued her back and secured a rear-naked choke. The official finish came at 1:29, preserving the bantamweight championship and bringing the winner to four victories in four UFC appearances.

A Return That Followed Two Different Interruptions

Nunes’s previous appearance had been at UFC 289 on June 10, 2023, when she completed five rounds against Irene Aldana and retained the bantamweight title by unanimous decision. The UFC’s career record lists her relinquishing the championship that same month. Her November comeback therefore followed retirement, with the challenge to Harrison coming more than three years after that last completed title defense.

The eventual matchup also arrived later than originally planned. Harrison’s UFC profile identifies January 2026 as its initial scheduling, with a neck injury forcing the champion out. When she finally defended against Nunes, it was her first contest since taking the belt from Julianna Peña in June 2025, a separation of 525 days.

Before this assessment of her comeback, Nunes had already put her willingness to meet Harrison again in writing. Her November 16 post tagged the champion and Dana White and carried an image accepting a rematch at 145 pounds. That earlier response concerned a proposed weight; the new reply addresses her experience of returning to competition.