Amanda Nunes Leaves Her Long Time Gym American Top Team

Amanda Nunes has parted ways with American Top Team to start her own gym.

On Monday, Raphael Marinho of Combate reported that former two-weight UFC champion Nunes will be leaving her long-time gym and will create her own gym.

The report says that Nunes will be staying in Florida, where ATT is located, and that her wife, Nina Nunes will be following her.

History with ATT

Nunes has been with the gym located in Coconut Creek, Florida, since 2014. She joined the gym after her third-round TKO loss to Cat Zingano at UFC 178. Prior to her joining ATT, she was with MMA Masters training under Cesar Carneiro and Daniel Valverde.

The “Lioness” went on a 12-fight winning streak at ATT and won both the bantamweight and featherweight titles, becoming the only woman to hold two belts.



Nunes would defend the bantamweight title five times before losing the title to Julianna Pena at UFC 269. After the loss to Pena, Nunes would say she wants and accepts the rematch on her Instagram.

“You guys think I’m going to go out unbalanced. I undoubtedly accept the rematch. Give me a little time to get my shit together and I will be back better than ever. 🦁 @danawhite,” Nunes wrote.

Friction?

While there is absolutely no evidence of her leaving ATT other than her wanting to branch out and do something new, there is another plausible reason. Nunes’ training partner Kayla Harrison.

Harrison is currently the No. 1 free agent on the market right now, and there are plenty of fans and analysts that want to see the Olympic gold medalist bring her skills to the UFC. If Harrison comes to the UFC, she would have to fight Nunes for the featherweight title, bringing some friction inside the gym.

Again, this is nothing but speculation. Whatever the case may be, Nunes is looking to start a new chapter of her career outside the walls of American Top Team.