Dana White Believes Amanda Nunes is the GOAT of Women’s MMA

Amanda Nunes is the GOAT and Here is Why

Being a fighter in the UFC is very difficult. Impressing UFC President Dana White is even more difficult. So, when he gives a fighter high praise, it’s best to take it when it is given. More times than not, Dana is hypercritical when a fighter of a high caliber gives a mediocre or bad performance. In a recent interview, White stated that he belives UFC bantamweight and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes is the GOAT of women’s MMA. And, he explained exactly why he believes those words to be true.

Dana Explains Nunes’ Career

White took part in an interview with UFC.com. Throughout the course of the interview, Dana offered sincere praise for Nunes and her career in the highest form. When asked about what it takes to be considered the GOAT, Dana said that the process takes time.

“It’s not just who you beat, but how you beat them. If you look at who she’s beat, it’s the whos-who. And if you look at how she beat them…there aren’t a lot of women knocking other women out. She knocks women out,” said Dana. (via UFC)

What Makes Nunes the GOAT

Furthermore, Dana went on to list Amanda’s accomplishments. Then, he went in detail to explain why Amanda being the female GOAT of MMA is undeniable.

“She is the women’s bantamweight and featherweight champion. She’s the first woman in history to hold two belts at the same time. And, she’s defending both belts. She has the skills, you know? But you don’t really know if somebody can get to that level,” said White. “First of all, to get into the UFC is hard. To break into the top 10 or top 5 is almost impossible. And, to become a world champion, almost nobody does,” finished Dana.

White believes that the turning point for Nunes is when she easily dismantled Ronda Rousey at UFC 207. From that point on, she was considered the greatest women’s combat sports athlete of all time.

Do fans believe that Nunes is the GOAT? Let us know in the comments below.