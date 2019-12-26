Amanda Nunes Receives Invite To Claressa Shields’ Next Fight

Amanda Nunes Invited To Sit Ringside At Claressa Shields’ Next Fight

Claressa Shields got to sit cageside to watch Amanda Nunes at UFC 245. Now Nunes has been invited to do the same thing.

Nunes and Shields have been going back and forth for a while, flirting with the idea of a cross-sport matchup. That is what led Shields to receive an invitation to see Amanda defend her Bantamweight title against Germaine De Randamie at UFC 245. Following a unanimous decision victory, the major talk was about these two ladies fighting.

It would appear that things are moving closer in that direction, according to recent reports. Now it seems that Amanda Nunes was invited to watch Claressa Shields fight, and attempt to capture her third title. She is taking on Ivana Habazin on January 10th, in a light middleweight title fight. Subsequently, her promoter, Dmitriy Salita, extended this invitation.

This is what he said:

“We’d like to invite Amanda to Claressa’s next fight, which is going to be on Jan. 10. Hopefully she can show up and see Claressa first hand. It’s a work in progress – the media is interested, the fans are interested and, from the feedback we’ve received from multiple media sources, you can see how many people will write about it.”

Nunes was wanting to have this potential fight in the MMA world, for obvious reasons. However, Salita explains that if it does happen, it will almost certainly be in boxing.

“There is no part of boxing that involves wrestling, that involves grappling. A big part of the UFC is striking, and Amanda is one of the best, if not the best, striker in the women’s game. So Amanda will be in her territory being a striker fighting another striker in Claressa. In the UFC, it wouldn’t really be Claressa’s territory because she has no experience in grappling, that type of grappling or kicking or any of that stuff”

Perhaps a fight between Amanda Nunes and Claressa Shields, which is being targeted for the end of 2020, can take place under the Zuffa Boxing banner. Either way, Shields still has some people in front of her that need to be taken care of first.