Amanda Nunes accepted a proposed 145-pound rematch with Kayla Harrison in a written post on Monday, November 16. Her response comes two days after their bantamweight title fight in New York.

She tagged Harrison and UFC CEO Dana White, sharing a black-background image rather than a contract announcement. There is no date, venue or promotional confirmation in the message.

The proposed weight is ten pounds above the bantamweight championship limit. Another meeting on those terms would not simply repeat Saturday’s assignment. Her acceptance does not establish whether a championship would be available.

Harrison retained her belt at UFC 334 with a rear-naked choke at 1:29 of Round 4. Nunes found early success at striking distance before repeated grappling exchanges favored the champion. The finish followed Harrison catching a kick, bringing her opponent down and taking the back.

That victory left Harrison 20–1 overall and 4–0 in the UFC. Both competitors had registered 135 pounds at the official weigh-ins, so their completed meeting was not a featherweight contest or a catchweight bout.

Nunes puts her answer in writing

The attached image reads:

145 Rematch, accepted.

An abbreviated rallying caption accompanies the image, which also identifies Harrison’s Instagram account. Nunes offers no assessment of the loss or recovery timetable.

The championship history behind a change of weight

For Nunes, 145 pounds has an established championship history. Her official UFC record lists the knockout of Cris Cyborg in December 2018 that earned the featherweight belt, followed by successful defenses against Felicia Spencer and Megan Anderson. Those wins came by a five-round decision in June 2020 and a first-round submission in March 2021, respectively. The Cyborg finish took just 51 seconds; Anderson tapped at 2:03. Together, those results gave Nunes a title-winning knockout and two very different successful defenses in the heavier division.

Her most recent appearance before Harrison had been the five-round victory over Irene Aldana in June 2023. The UFC profile records her subsequent title vacancy that month. That separation between her earlier reign and this return is important: past ownership of a belt is not confirmation that a new fight has been sanctioned for it.

Nunes has previously reversed a championship defeat in a rematch. After Julianna Peña submitted her in December 2021, she regained the bantamweight title by unanimous decision the following July. That precedent explains part of the competitive context without predicting how a second Harrison fight would unfold.

Harrison’s own UFC progression ran through Holly Holm and Ketlen Vieira before she submitted Peña to win the championship in June 2025. The Holm finish came in the second round of her April 2024 debut, while Vieira took her the full three rounds that October. Peña then lost by kimura at 4:55 of Round 2, establishing the title reign Nunes challenged. Her Nunes defense had originally been scheduled for January 2026, according to the promotion’s profile, before a neck injury forced her withdrawal. Her return to that matchup eventually came in November. The delay meant she entered New York without having competed for 525 days, making that defense her first appearance since winning the title.