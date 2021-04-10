Julian Marquez Sleeps Sam Alvey – UFC Vegas 23 Results (Highlights)

A middleweight bout between veteran Sam Alvey and Julian Marquez takes place on the main card of UFC Vegas 23 which is happening now (Sat., April 10, 2021) from the Apex facility in Las Vegas.

Round 1

Marquez advances forward and is controlling the center of the Octagon early on. A lot of feinting from Marquez as Alvey strikes with a leg kick. Marquez connects with a body shot. Both fighters start to load up more but no major strike has landed so far. Marquez continues to be the one advancing. Marquez connects with a right that wobbles Alvey! Alvey momentarily trips but is back on his feet and seems to have quickly regained his senses. However, Marquez continues to tee off on his head. Marquez blocks a left high kick from Alvey. Alvey looks to clinch before they start swinging. Alvey’s nose is already busted up with blood. Alvey connects with a short blitz. Alvey seems to have hurt Marquez with a strike but the round ends a few seconds later.

Marquez should take that one. 10-9 to him.

Round 2

Marquez continues to push the pace. Alvey connects with a right hook. Marquez lands a couple of body shots as Alvey remains with the back on his fence. Alvey fails with a blitz. Marquez connects with a left that wobbles Alvey before another left drops Alvey. Alvey looks for a takedown but receives a number of hammerfists before Marquez sinks in the rear naked choke which ultimately puts Alvey to sleep!

Official result: Julian Marquez defeats Sam Alvey via rear naked choke submission (R2, 2:07).

Check out the highlights below:

Heavy hands in the last moments of RD 1! @SmileNSam laying it on at #UFCVegas23. pic.twitter.com/MmG3gGiTki — UFC (@ufc) April 10, 2021