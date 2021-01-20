UFC Fight Island 8 Results: Warlley Alves Runs Over Mounir Lazzez In The First Round (Highlights)

The UFC makes their return to fight Island with an exciting card from inside Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE. In the co-main event of the evening, Warlley Alves (14-4) faces off against Mounir Lazzez (10-1) in a fiery welterweight match-up.

Round 1

Alves wastes no time and goes at Lazzez immediately after the bell. He forces a clinch and starts landing some heavy blows with his opponent trapped against the fence. Alves gets Lazzez down but he can’t keep him there. He follows him on the feet and unleashes a nasty combination. Alves lands a couple of beautiful body kicks and Lazzez seems hurt to the liver. He goes down and the referee stops the fight. It’s all over!

Official results: Warlley Alves defeats Mounir Lazzez by TKO at 2m35s of the very first round.

You can check the highlights here!

Wasted no time to get the TKO in RD 1️⃣ 🇧🇷 @WarlleyAlvesMMA back in the win column! [ The action continues LIVE on @ESPN & #ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/7VRHYOTvcY — UFC (@ufc) January 20, 2021