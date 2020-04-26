Eddie Alvarez: Conor McGregor Beats Tony Ferguson But Won’t Overcome Khabib Nurmagomedov

Alvarez Talks Potential Opponents For McGregor

ONE Championship’s Eddie Alvarez gave his thoughts on potential future opponents for Conor McGregor.

McGregor returned to action in January when he defeated Donald Cerrone in just 40 seconds. Although he wanted to remain active, UFC president Dana White had other plans as he wanted the Irishman to face the winner of the Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson lightweight title fight which was set to take place earlier this month.

Those plans have taken a turn for the worse due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and has actually left McGregor in limbo. So who should he face next according to old foe Alvarez?

“The Underground King” would actually like to see McGregor face Justin Gaethje as he believes the former two-weight champion puts Ferguson away.

“I think Conor would put Tony away,” Alvarez told theScore when asked who he would like to see McGregor fight next. “I would like to see him fight Gaethje, but I’m of the belief that he beats Gaethje but I would like to see the fight. I’d still like to see it.”

Ferguson and Gaethje, of course, are set to collide for the interim lightweight title at UFC 249 on May 9 with the winner facing Nurmagomedov later this year. When it comes Nurmagomedov vs. McGregor 2, however, Alvarez doesn’t like the latter’s chances.

That is why he would prefer to see McGregor return to the boxing world where he has a shot of beating a B or C-level fighter in his opinion.

“… I don’t like the style matchup for him with Khabib,” Alvarez added. “I don’t think he has enough experience in that realm to overcome Khabib at any point. And I like watching him box. He did a lot better with Mayweather than I thought he would do.”