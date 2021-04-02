Eddie Alvarez Believes He’d Be Greatest Lightweight That Lived With ONE FC Title Win

Eddie Alvarez could achieve history in the near future.

Alvarez takes on Iuri Lapicus in a lightweight bout on the main card of ONE on TNT 1 which takes place April 7 in Singapore.

With a win, Alvarez would be on a two-fight winning streak and could be next in line to challenge for Christian Lee’s ONE lightweight title.

And if he were to win that potential contest, he would not only become ONE lightweight champion, but also the first fighter to win titles in three major organizations.

What would that mean for the former UFC lightweight king?

“I mean, I think in my eyes I’d be the greatest lightweight that ever lived,” Alvarez told TMZ. “It’s fine to be great for five years and it’s even good to be great for 10 years. But for two decades, to continue to fight champions all over the world. I’m not staying in one place, I’m not staying in one promotion. I’m going to all parts of the world and fighting every champion from every major promotion and becoming that champion on that platform. No one has done it, no one will ever do it. You have to be as crazy as I am. “But I love this sport and it’s one fight at a time. It’s one fight at a time, and that’s how I’ve done it. And as many belts as I collect and as many champions as I’ve defeated, it will be argued, but I’ll just tell people, ‘check the scoreboard. I don’t want to argue it. Check the scoreboard.’ Let’s accumulate the data and check the scoreboard. Then we’ll talk about who’s the greatest lightweight that ever lived.”

Alvarez The LW Goat?

It’s debatable if Alvarez will go down as the greatest lightweight ever, especially given Khabib Nurmagomedov’s legacy as an undefeated and undisputed champion in the UFC.

However, it cannot be denied that winning a title in three different promotions is an extremely rare and impressive achievement that will likely not be emulated.