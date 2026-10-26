Allycia Hellen Rodrigues To Make MMA Debut Against Charlotte Padie

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues will begin her professional MMA career against Charlotte Padie at The Inner Circle 39 on November 20. ONE Championship announced the matchup on October 12, placing the reigning atomweight Muay Thai champion opposite a fellow professional MMA newcomer at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

The change of rules is the central development. Rodrigues has already built a championship career in striking, but this booking starts a separate competitive record rather than putting her Muay Thai belt on the line. Padie arrives with her own kickboxing and Burmese boxing credentials, giving the French fighter a high-profile first professional MMA assignment.

ONE has advertised the event as an Asia-primetime show available through its Inner Circle subscription service. The promotion’s static announcement post advertises a US$9.99 monthly subscription, with the event behind that service rather than presented as a free broadcast.

Two striking backgrounds meet under MMA rules

According to the promotion’s written announcement, Rodrigues has spent years working on jiu-jitsu and MMA at Phuket Fight Club. That preparation precedes this booking, rather than beginning with the public announcement. ONE describes an eventual atomweight MMA championship as her ambition, not a title opportunity already secured by this booking.

Padie’s background includes French national championships in kickboxing and Burmese boxing. ONE also reports that she gained amateur MMA experience in France earlier this year. The organization’s athlete directory lists her with Street Boxing Club and does not show a previous ONE bout, keeping her existing striking experience distinct from her forthcoming professional MMA debut.

Rodrigues brings a championship foundation, not an MMA record

The Brazilian first won ONE’s atomweight Muay Thai championship from Stamp Fairtex in August 2020. Following a break surrounding the birth of her child, she returned in March 2023 to beat interim champion Janet Todd and unify the division’s belts. Her established championship status remains in the striking discipline, which has its own place in ONE’s separate athlete rankings.

Her subsequent atomweight defenses produced different kinds of wins: a unanimous decision over Cristina Morales, a fourth-round technical knockout of Marie McManamon, and a third-round knockout of Johanna Persson. Her official record lists each of those outcomes under Muay Thai.

Her most recent title defense came against Phetjeeja on June 19. ONE’s finalized written account records a split-decision victory after five rounds, making Rodrigues the first athlete to beat Phetjeeja in the promotion. That was a Muay Thai contest, not the beginning of the MMA campaign scheduled for November.

What changes in the move to MMA

ONE’s published MMA rules provide for three five-minute rounds in a standard non-title contest. That differs from the three-minute rounds used in its Muay Thai bouts. Submissions are an available route to victory, and the judging criteria include near-submissions, ground control, positioning, and earned takedowns or takedown defense alongside striking damage.

There is a scoring distinction as well: MMA judges assess the contest as a whole, while the promotion’s Muay Thai fights are scored round by round. The shared use of four-ounce gloves does not erase those differences. For two athletes bringing substantial striking experience into a new professional discipline, the November assignment includes longer rounds and a broader range of legal threats.