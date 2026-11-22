Aljamain Sterling believes the noise from Kevin Vallejos’ corner may have affected how the judges saw their UFC Qatar co-main event. In a written response after Saturday’s loss, the former bantamweight champion questioned the verdict without presenting that explanation as an established fact.

His objection centered on his own impression of the exchanges: he felt he was landing more frequently while avoiding his opponent’s attacks. The official numbers offer an important distinction between overall striking volume and the significant-strike category, rather than a single tally that supports every part of that assessment.

Sterling offers a possible explanation, not an accusation of misconduct

Sterling shared his assessment at 20:55 UTC on November 21, writing:

“Maybe his cornermen cheering for wild strikeouts swayed the judges?”

He immediately qualified the suggestion by indicating he did not know. The message supplied no evidence of improper conduct by a judge or cornerman. It also struck a conciliatory note toward Vallejos: Sterling congratulated the Argentine, thanked his supporters and pointed to having recovered from more difficult setbacks in the past.

What can you do? When you’re in there with someone and you’re landing more volume and making them miss. You would assume you’d edge out the fight. Maybe his cornermen cheering for wild strikeouts swayed the judges? Idk🤷🏾‍♂️ Tough luck tonight. Congrats Kevin. I’ve been down worse… — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 21, 2026

Two different measures of volume

UFC Stats credited Sterling with 74 total strikes landed from 138 attempts, compared with Vallejos’ 61 from 119. That gives the American a 13-strike advantage in the broader category. In significant strikes, however, the ordering reverses: Vallejos landed 37 of 94, while Sterling connected on 32 of 93. The recorded accuracy in that category was 39 percent for the winner and 34 percent for his opponent.

UFC defines significant strikes as all strikes at distance, plus power strikes delivered in the clinch or on the ground.

The target breakdown further separates their work. Sterling landed 14 significant body strikes to Vallejos’ 12, but trailed 11-16 to the head and 7-9 to the legs. At distance, the Argentine led 35-28. Those figures help identify where the contrasting impressions come from; an aggregate total does not reveal how each judge assessed an individual round.

Grappling statistics were similarly uneven. Sterling completed one of 12 takedown attempts and accumulated 3:32 of control time. Vallejos finished none of his one recorded attempt and logged 58 seconds of control. Neither fighter registered a knockdown, submission attempt or reversal.

UFC’s written recap emphasized the winner’s defensive athleticism and described his individual strikes as more meaningful. It also noted that Sterling used his striking to pursue grappling openings. The contest took place at ABHA Arena in Doha and lasted the full scheduled 15 minutes.

The cards end a two-win run

The recorded result remains a unanimous decision. David Lethaby and Darryl Ransom each scored all three rounds for Vallejos, returning 30-27. Anders Ohlsson awarded Sterling the second round and the Argentine the first and third for 29-28. There were no point deductions on the finalized sheet.

Sterling entered after victories over Brian Ortega and Youssef Zalal, while Vallejos had stopped Giga Chikadze and Josh Emmett before this assignment. Their pre-fight disagreement over grappling and title claims gave the matchup added significance. Saturday’s outcome took Vallejos to five UFC wins without a defeat in the promotion.

Other contenders offered differing written reactions to the decision. Sterling’s own statement announced neither an appeal nor a next opponent, leaving his immediate competitive plans unstated.