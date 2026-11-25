Aljamain Sterling is still questioning how his fight with Kevin Vallejos was scored, but he is not describing the result as a robbery. In a November 23 interview with Ariel Helwani, the former UFC bantamweight champion combined his frustration over the decision with a desire to fight again in February and a list of possible featherweight opponents.

Sterling spoke from Georgia, where he was supporting Merab Dvalishvili’s gym opening, two days after losing a unanimous decision in Doha. He said he had watched the contest again and remained confused about what the judges had rewarded. Before explaining that argument, however, he acknowledged that the fight had been close.

“I’m not saying this was a robbery.”

That qualification separates Sterling’s assessment from the stronger objections raised by some other fighters after Vallejos’ UFC Qatar victory. The official scorecards were 30-27, 29-28 and 30-27 for Vallejos. Sterling’s interview did not announce an appeal ruling or any change to that result.

Sterling Wants Judges To Explain What They Rewarded

On his own rewatch, Sterling gave himself the first two rounds. He considered the third more debatable, discussing his clinch control alongside knees landed by Vallejos, and said he could accept an argument for his opponent winning that round. His biggest difficulty was understanding how a judge could see all three rounds going against him.

Sterling argued that stopping his takedowns was not the entire story of the contest. He felt he had also limited Vallejos’ preferred offense by avoiding the big punches that had finished previous opponents. In his explanation, the threat of wrestling was part of a broader striking strategy, creating hesitation even when it did not produce a successful takedown.

He also disputed the idea that every backward movement showed a damaging connection. Sterling said some of those movements came while he was already moving his feet to evade punches, rather than being knocked backward from a planted stance. That was his technical explanation of the exchanges, not a finding that the judges had misidentified any particular strike.

The statistics need the same distinction. UFC Stats credited Sterling with a 74-61 advantage in total strikes, while Vallejos led 37-32 in significant strikes. Sterling completed one of 12 takedown attempts. The overall totals therefore do not show Sterling leading in every striking category, and aggregate numbers do not themselves replace round-by-round judging.

For Sterling, the practical issue was transparency. He wanted judges to explain what they saw so fighters and coaches could understand which tactical adjustments were needed. He questioned whether an emphasis on the appearance of powerful offense disadvantaged a fighter whose approach relied more on volume, evasiveness and the threat of different disciplines.

He also suggested judges should watch from a room equipped with monitors rather than relying on a single cageside position. Sterling argued that sightlines and the atmosphere around the cage could affect how an exchange looked. It was his proposed change to the judging setup, not a policy the UFC or a commission announced during the interview.

At the same time, he acknowledged choices he might have made differently. He could have taken more risks committing to punches or takedowns, but argued that doing so against a dangerous finisher carried a real cost. His frustration was not simply that Vallejos had defended well; it was that he believed his own offensive work had not been sufficiently rewarded.

Sterling separately described difficulty keeping grips on Vallejos during the grappling exchanges, but stopped short of making a direct allegation and acknowledged his opponent’s preparation. His suspicion did not establish any rule violation. He also said his own footing had complicated some entries, adding another tactical limitation to the performance he was reviewing.

February Return And Several Opponents Interest Sterling

Asked whether he wanted to continue competing, Sterling said he did and identified February as his preferred turnaround. He mentioned Orlando as an attractive possibility and said he wanted greater activity than the one- or two-fight years that had frustrated him previously. Those remarks expressed a target, not a UFC announcement of his next date or venue.

Lerone Murphy and Arnold Allen were among the names Sterling offered. He also expressed interest in Patricio Pitbull and mentioned Pat Sabatini, while acknowledging uncertainty about whether Sabatini already had a commitment. When Helwani brought up Aaron Pico, Sterling welcomed that possibility too. Movsar Evloev was another opponent he said appealed to him.

In a separate written update on November 24, Sterling expanded his desired window to February or March at the latest. He again listed Pico, Allen, Pitbull and Sabatini as possibilities, while saying he believed Murphy had been booked. Murphy subsequently said on November 25 that he was not booked. The conflicting accounts of Murphy’s availability do not establish a confirmed fight for either man.

I am NOT booked, but only two fights make sense. — LERONE MURPHY (@LeroneMurphy) November 25, 2026

I’m healthy and ready to compete soon. I’m hoping the UFC offers me something for February or March at the latest. Who would you guys think I should fight next? Murphy just got booked. There’s Pico, Allen, Pitbull, Sabatini… — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 24, 2026

Sterling described feeling relatively healthy after the Vallejos fight despite the persistent physical issues he has managed over the years. He also discussed work with his coaches on tightening his boxing in the pocket, saying his natural tendency toward longer, looping punches was something he could continue refining.

His discussion of Vallejos’ championship prospects was similarly an assessment, not matchmaking news. Sterling favored Alexander Volkanovski in a potential meeting and considered him the more complete striker, drawing on their own training experience. He nevertheless acknowledged that a big shot could change a fight and did not present his prediction as a guaranteed outcome.

Separately, Sterling has asked Vallejos to fight him again without waiting for a title win. Neither that written exchange nor Monday’s interview confirmed Sterling’s next opponent.