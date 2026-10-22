Aljamain Sterling Picks Merab Dvalishvili For Late TKO Against Petr Yan

Aljamain Sterling favors Merab Dvalishvili by fifth-round TKO against Petr Yan. Speaking with Laura Sanko in UFC’s October 22 preview, he based that prediction on early wrestling pressure.

The bantamweight championship trilogy is scheduled for October 24 at Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. Yan enters as champion, while Dvalishvili is the former champion and No. 1-ranked challenger. Their fight is the co-main event beneath Alexander Volkanovski’s featherweight title defense against undefeated top contender Movsar Evloev. That places two championship contests at the top of the card, with the bantamweight meeting designed to settle a rivalry currently level after two bouts.

Sterling sees a different route to the finish

Sterling acknowledged Yan’s adjustments in the rematch, tentatively linked Dvalishvili’s workload to that defeat and recalled both men having right-hand problems before their first meeting. Those were his assessments, not independently established medical findings. He expects both at their best after rest.

He wants earlier takedowns rather than prolonged opening-round exchanges, believes Dvalishvili has improved that style and likes his training form. Drawing on his own experience, Sterling said:

“I think Yan is very hard to submit.”

He therefore favored an attritional stoppage:

“So I would say TKO is more likely because of just the war of attrition.”

The fifth-round call was a possibility, not a guarantee; he jokingly removed pressure from his teammate.

The championship changed hands in their December rematch. Yan defeated Dvalishvili by unanimous decision at UFC 323 on December 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. The official scores were 49-46, 49-46 and 48-47. It was a completed five-round title fight, not a stoppage, and its outcome gave Yan the belt he now brings into the third meeting.

The promotion’s contemporaneous account described a more assertive Yan advancing from the outset and repeatedly hurting Dvalishvili to the body, including in the final round. Its subsequent analysis highlighted his ability to defend wrestling exchanges and regain his feet without absorbing much damage. That history provides a concrete counterpoint to Sterling’s forecast: Dvalishvili’s pressure has already met a version of Yan capable of resisting it and producing damaging offense of his own.

Why the first fight remains the reference point

Dvalishvili won their original meeting on March 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. All three judges awarded him a 50-45 decision. The Nevada commission’s official result identifies Michael Bell, Sal D’Amato and Junichiro Kamijo as the judges, with Herb Dean refereeing. Those identical totals distinguish that result from the closer scoring in the rematch, even though both contests reached the end of five rounds. Their first meeting was a non-title main event. The December rematch and the scheduled third fight instead put the bantamweight championship at stake.

UFC’s bantamweight record book lists 49 takedown attempts for Dvalishvili against Yan that night. It is the leading single-fight figure in that category. Attempts are not completed takedowns: the number describes the frequency with which he attacked the wrestling, not 49 successful trips to the canvas. That distinction matters to a discussion centered on pace. The record documents repeated engagement rather than uninterrupted top control, and it should not be presented as a prediction of the third fight’s statistics.

A former opponent’s perspective on Yan

Sterling’s familiarity with Yan is competitive as well as analytical. He won their first title meeting at UFC 259 by disqualification after an illegal knee. Their second contest, at UFC 273 in April 2022, ended with Sterling retaining the championship by split decision. Those outcomes are distinct from Dvalishvili’s two fights with Yan and should not be folded into the trilogy’s record.

The rematch also explains the relevance of Sterling’s assessment of submission difficulty. His wrestling controlled the second and third rounds, but Yan recovered to take the championship rounds. The opening round determined the overall verdict, with two judges favoring Sterling. The result was therefore a narrow championship defense over the distance, not a submission victory. His current TKO preference comes from assessing how another fighter might wear Yan down, rather than claiming he previously finished Yan himself.

Sterling later defended against TJ Dillashaw and Henry Cejudo before losing the belt to Sean O’Malley and moving to featherweight. His continued interest in bantamweight does not itself announce a return to that division. Here, he is evaluating Dvalishvili’s attempt to regain the championship, not seeking a place in their booked title contest.