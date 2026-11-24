Aljamain Sterling wants another shot at Kevin Vallejos without waiting for the Argentine to become champion. Two days after their UFC Qatar featherweight fight, the former bantamweight titleholder answered Vallejos’ proposed timetable with a public challenge to run it back now.

The exchange took place on X on November 23. Vallejos offered Sterling a future rematch once he holds a championship, adding that he expects a second meeting to end before the final horn. Sterling’s reply rejected the wait and disputed whether Saturday’s decision had settled which man was better.

It is a disagreement about the next step, not a newly announced fight. Neither message supplied a date, venue or signed bout agreement. Vallejos made his offer conditional on first becoming champion; Sterling asked for the matchup sooner. The two positions leave a clear gap between wanting another meeting and having one booked.

Sterling Pushes For A Different Rematch Timeline

Vallejos published his message at 13:52 UTC. Sterling responded at 17:51 UTC, saying that some viewers remained unconvinced by the result and that another fight would give them a chance to settle the argument. Both fighters’ original written posts appear below.

WE will rematch Sterling when WE are champion. Next time, it will not go the distance 👊 — Kevin Vallejos (@ElChinoVallejos) November 23, 2026

I’m ready now. The people don’t all believe you guys won. And then WE can show them who is really better 💯 https://t.co/sEX8B2I6vh — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 23, 2026

The Argentine’s prediction adds a finish to the future meeting he envisages. Their first contest instead went the full three rounds, with all three judges backing him. The official totals were 30-27, 29-28 and 30-27. Those cards remain the recorded result regardless of either fighter’s assessment of the performance.

Sterling had already questioned the judging after the loss. His earlier written response suggested that noise from Vallejos’ corner might have influenced perceptions of missed punches, but he qualified that idea rather than presenting it as proven misconduct. He also congratulated Vallejos and thanked the people supporting him.

That first response was about how the contest had been scored. Monday’s exchange adds a specific matchmaking disagreement: Vallejos sees Sterling as a possible challenger after a title win, while Sterling wants the chance to reverse the result without that extra condition. Neither post announces that the UFC has accepted either route.

The statistics behind the argument distinguish overall volume from significant strikes. UFC Stats credited Sterling with 74 total strikes to Vallejos’ 61, but the Argentine led 37-32 in significant strikes. Sterling completed one of 12 takedown attempts. Those aggregate figures describe different aspects of the contest rather than replacing the judges’ round-by-round scores.

The Qatar Result Still Stands

Their November 21 meeting was the co-main event at ABHA Arena in Doha, Qatar, on a card carried by Paramount+. Vallejos left with a 19-1 professional record and five wins from five UFC appearances. Sterling’s record moved to 26-6 following the decision.

The verdict also drew contrasting reactions from other fighters. Lerone Murphy objected to the outcome, Josh Thomson had favored Sterling, and Jean Silva congratulated Vallejos. Those were individual assessments, not a revised scorecard or confirmation of the division’s next championship matchup.

Before Qatar, Vallejos had stopped Giga Chikadze and Josh Emmett. Sterling entered after wins over Brian Ortega and Youssef Zalal. Their first meeting therefore matched an unbeaten UFC run against an established former champion pursuing another title opportunity at featherweight; a second bout has no confirmed date.