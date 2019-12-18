Alistair Overeem Gives First Look At Gruesome Lip Injury, Post-Surgery

Alistair Overeem Shows Off Lip After Surgery

Alistair Overeem had one of the most brutal lip injuries you will ever see. Now he gives an update, following surgery.

Overeem was performing fairly well in his bout with Jairzinho Rozenstruik. Well, that is until the last four seconds of the fight, when he got caught with a massive punch to end the fight. Considering how dominate Alistair was, it is one of the craziest comebacks in UFC history.

The amazing comeback was not the only thing making headlines after the event. The moment the ref stopped the bout, it became obvious that Overeem received some brutal damage from that punch, as it completely split his lip. As a result, fans bore witness to one of the most gruesome facial lacerations they will ever lay their eyes on.

However it would seem that Alistair Overeem is well on his way to getting healed up. In a recent video clip posted to Instagram, The Reem gives his first look of the injury, after he got some surgery. In addition to that, he also gave his thoughts on the stoppage, and his bout with Rozenstruik.

“It was a nice fight,” Overeem said, regarding the bout. “It was a good scrap. I was winning rounds, doing my thing. Too fast of a stoppage if you ask me. I was not out. I was knocked down, getting right back up. The ref didn’t see the damage, but yeah, sometimes you have these days.”

It is good to see Alistair Overeem starting to heal up from that nasty cut. Nevertheless, the images of his face will forever live on in horror movie nightmares.