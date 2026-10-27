Alina Dalaslan Faces Niamh Kinehan For Vacant OKTAGON Bantamweight Title

Alina Dalaslan and Niamh Kinehan will fight for OKTAGON’s vacant women’s bantamweight championship in Stuttgart. The unbeaten contenders are scheduled to headline OKTAGON 101 at Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle on January 16, 2027.

OKTAGON announced the pairing on October 22. Its current event listing and both athletes’ official profiles confirm the matchup, putting a German contender against an English striker with a championship background in Muay Thai.

Alina Dalaslan and Niamh Kinehan get their title opportunity

Dalaslan enters the booking at 6-0 in professional MMA. OKTAGON’s official profile identifies the 26-year-old as a Planet Eater fighter, lists her height at 172 centimeters and places her first in its bantamweight rankings. The promotion bills her as “Iron Fist.”

Kinehan has a 3-0 professional MMA record. Her profile lists the 27-year-old at 170 centimeters, identifies Franks Gym as her team and places her third in the division. Her “British Razor” nickname accompanies a striking résumé that predates her move into professional MMA.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨 Alina Dalaslan (6-0) 🇩🇪 looks to win vacant gold at home in Stuttgart opposite Muay Thai queen, Niamh Kinehan (3-0) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 at #OKTAGON101 with the bantamweight belt on the line. Only one can remain undefeated on January 16! 🎫 https://t.co/rzuygfCcIY pic.twitter.com/KHK5w3gbas — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) October 22, 2026

The championship is not being presented as a defense by either woman. In the promotion’s October 23 rankings, the women’s 135-pound champion’s position is marked as to be determined. Lucie Pudilová sits between Dalaslan and Kinehan at number two, with Ivana Petrović fourth and Karolina Sobek fifth.

MiddleEasy previously reported on Lucia Szabova’s expected exit from OKTAGON for the UFC, before the promotion announced this title pairing.

Both contenders have already produced finishes in OKTAGON

Dalaslan has previous experience competing in Stuttgart. In its February 1 recap of OKTAGON 83, the organization recorded her third-round TKO victory over Sobek. The account described Dalaslan getting the better of the striking exchanges before a hook hurt Sobek and brought the referee’s intervention.

That performance provides a concrete piece of her route toward this championship opportunity: she has already stopped another fighter who remains in the promotion’s top five. January’s booking brings her back to the same city, this time with the vacant belt at stake rather than another contender matchup.

Kinehan also has a stoppage against an established opponent in the organization. OKTAGON’s April 13 report on its Szczecin event recorded a TKO win over Emilia Czerwińska. The promotion described a second-round head kick that dropped Czerwińska, followed later by the left hook that ended the contest shortly before the final bell.

Her earlier background is in a different sport. In a March 31 profile ahead of that Szczecin appearance, OKTAGON credited Kinehan with WBC, WMO and ISKA titles in Muay Thai. It also recalled her MMA debut against Michaela Hlaváčiková at Štvanice. Those striking credentials add context to her arrival in MMA, but are separate from the three professional MMA wins listed on her current profile.

Stuttgart hosts the January championship matchup

The current event page lists tickets on sale and says further fights will be announced in the coming weeks. The title bout is the central pairing currently promoted for the Stuttgart show.

The booking adds another championship date to the organization’s schedule. Elsewhere, Kevin Pastran has stepped in to face Jessin Ayari at OKTAGON 96 after Ion Surdu’s injury, a separate change to the promotion’s nearer-term lineup.