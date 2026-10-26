Ali Gündüz vs. Abdullah Sultani Booked For OKTAGON 99 In Dortmund

Ali Gündüz and Abdullah Sultani are booked to meet in a bantamweight contest at OKTAGON 99 on December 5. The promotion announced the matchup on October 26, adding a meeting between two of its ranked German fighters to the Dortmund card at Westfalenhalle.

Gündüz brings a 7-1 professional record into the assignment. Sultani is 5-2, with OKTAGON identifying him as the winner of four consecutive fights. Both official athlete pages now list the December pairing as their next scheduled appearance.

Eighth-ranked Gündüz meets tenth-ranked Sultani

The promotion’s rankings, updated October 23, place Gündüz eighth and Sultani tenth at bantamweight. Harun Kurt occupies the position between them, while Igor Severino holds the division’s championship. December’s announcement identifies a regular bantamweight contest, not a title fight or an officially designated eliminator.

For Gündüz, the booking offers another assignment against a member of the same top ten. Known as “The Gorilla,” the 22-year-old represents Fight Club Gelsenkirchen. His official biography credits him with five finishes among seven professional victories, describing a fighter whose wins have not depended exclusively on reaching the judges.

Sultani, 25, trains at Elite Fighthouse Hamburg. OKTAGON’s biography identifies his Afghan roots and wrestling background, as well as two first-round victories. The listed heights are 176 centimeters for Gündüz and 173 for Sultani; those measurements establish a modest physical difference, not a prediction about how either man will fight.

🚨 FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨 Young talent, Ali Gündüz (7-1) 🇩🇪 meets Abdullah Sultani (5-2) 🇩🇪 who has won four in a row, in a bantamweight contest on Dec. 5! Who gets their hand raised at #OKTAGON99 in Dortmund? 🎫 https://t.co/z0HsGlv22U pic.twitter.com/PNHMcc44wQ — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) October 26, 2026

They left the Hamburg card with different results

Both fighters appeared at OKTAGON 85 at Barclays Arena in Hamburg on March 7. Their assignments that night produced contrasting outcomes, giving the new matchup a clearer competitive backdrop than their current records alone.

Gündüz faced Raul Lemberanskij in a three-round bantamweight bout. The promotion’s finalized result records a decision victory for Lemberanskij. That ended the unbeaten professional record Gündüz carried into his organizational debut: the original event preview had introduced him at 6-0, with five finishes.

Sultani instead defeated Mohammed Walid by decision in a three-round contest listed at a 59-kilogram catchweight. All three official scorecards awarded him every round, producing totals of 30-27, 30-27 and 30-27. December’s new announcement explicitly places the Gündüz meeting at bantamweight, rather than repeating that earlier catchweight arrangement.

Gündüz subsequently returned to the win column at OKTAGON 93 in Brno on September 12, defeating Dávid Dániel Komár by decision after three rounds. That later result explains the seventh victory now shown on his current professional record.

The historical figures describe the situation in March. They should not replace the current 7-1 and 5-2 records supplied with the newly announced bout.

Another addition to the December 5 Dortmund lineup

OKTAGON 99 also has Marc Doussis facing Adam Pałasz at heavyweight. The official event listing confirms December 5 at Westfalenhalle, marking the promotion’s return to Dortmund after roughly a year and a half.

That German show is separate from the December 29 Prague anniversary event, where Attila Végh and Luke Barnatt are booked under Stand and Bang rules. Gündüz-Sultani belongs to the Dortmund MMA card; it is not part of that different ruleset or venue.