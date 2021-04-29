Ali Abdelaziz “Honored” by Internet Push to Manage Jon Jones

Ali Abdelaziz didn’t formally offer Jon Jones his services as a manager, but he did wish Jon well in his future. Recently, Jones left his old management team in First Round Management. While the internet thought Ali would make a formal offer, he elected to uplift Jones and offer business advice.

Jones Leaves First Round Management

Yesterday, it was announced by First Round Management that Jon Jones and the management company had parted ways. Of course, MMA detectives tried to piece together reasoning for the split. Initially, fans believed that Jones left the company due to not being able to strike a deal to fight Francis Ngannou. However, First Round released a statement saying that Jones is negotiating the fight himself without their assistance.

After an 11 year journey as @JonnyBones management team, First Round Management and Bones have amicably decided to part ways. We are proud of him and the work we’ve done. We wish him the best going forward. — FirstRoundMgmt (@FirstRoundMgmt) April 26, 2021

Ali Abdelaziz on Jon Jones

Fans immediately thought that after the news was announced, Ali Abdelaziz would do everything to work with Jones. Instead, he expressed his opinion on how Jon negotiates and what he should do moving forward.

“I think Jon has been representing himself for the last three years anyway,” Abdelaziz said to MMA Junkie. “I don’t know why this news is late. Anyway, it’s none of my business who Jon is managed (by), not managed (by). I got tagged so many times on Instagram and Twitter. I’m flattered, I’m honored. I wish nothing but the best for Jon Jones. I think Jon is a good guy – misunderstood a lot. And I hope – Dana White is not this hard to work with. I’m telling you. I’ve known this man for 16 years, but you can’t, somebody with Jon Jones’ caliber and his mystique, one of the greatest ever, he should not have to argue over Twitter about what he deserves or not deserve. You don’t talk business online.”

As questionable as Ali’s mysterious past is, nobody can say that he doesn’t get results for the fighters under the Dominance MMA umbrella. Should Abdelaziz pursue Jon Jones? If so, would he get Jon the Ngannou fight?