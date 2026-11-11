Ali Abdelaziz Denies Usman Nurmagomedov Signing With Another Promotion

Ali Abdelaziz has rejected reports that Usman Nurmagomedov has signed with another promotion, saying the unbeaten lightweight remains restricted to negotiations with the PFL. The manager issued the clarification in a written X post on November 11.

His update addresses negotiating eligibility, not a newly agreed PFL fight contract. It leaves the champion’s ultimate destination unresolved.

Abdelaziz Says The Exclusive Window Remains Open

Addressing the signing reports directly, Abdelaziz wrote:

“Guys, the reports that Usman Nurmagomedov signed with another promotion are false.”

He then said the PFL’s exclusive negotiating period was still in effect and that Nurmagomedov therefore could not negotiate with another organization. That is the position publicly stated by his representative, rather than an independently inspected contractual ruling.

Guys, the reports that Usman Nurmagomedov signed with another promotion are false. He’s still in an exclusive negotiating period with the PFL, which means he can’t negotiate with any other promotion right now. — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) November 11, 2026

The post does not identify an expiration date, a revised contractual provision or financial terms. The current restriction is asserted without the underlying agreement being published.

In an October 24 written interview with The National, Dana White expressed conditional interest in Nurmagomedov, while saying he did not know the fighter’s contractual position. His interest was contingent on the lightweight becoming available. That earlier answer was not a UFC signing announcement, and Abdelaziz’s new statement does not name a completed destination.

A Championship Record, Not A New Booking

The PFL’s official New York results establish the competitive backdrop. Nurmagomedov retained its lightweight championship against Archie Colgan on July 31 at UBS Arena. The finalized result lists a TKO by strikes at 3:42 of the first round. Colgan entered as the promotion’s third-ranked contender.

According to the promotion’s account, the champion hurt Colgan with a head kick and left hook before finishing with uppercuts and ground strikes. The July 31 title defense left Colgan at 13 wins and one defeat, according to that official record.

The current PFL athlete record lists Nurmagomedov at 22 wins, no losses and one no-contest. It also records his third-round submission of Alfie Davis on February 7 and his five-round unanimous decision over Paul Hughes in October 2025. Those entries document sustained championship activity without establishing any future promotional commitment.

The National’s October 24 account described a 90-day PFL exclusivity period nearing its end. Abdelaziz’s latest post does not reconcile that earlier timetable. The publicly available dates therefore should not be used to override the manager’s stated position or to present an assumed UFC agreement as fact.

Nurmagomedov’s brother Umar already competes in the UFC, while their cousin Khabib previously held its lightweight championship, a family connection noted in that October report. Coach Javier Mendez has also addressed the choice of his next promotion.