Ali Abdelaziz has answered criticism he attributes to Tyron Woodley with a written defense of Islam Makhachev. The manager posted his response on November 27, rejecting the suggestion that the UFC welterweight champion should be stripped.

Abdelaziz argued that Woodley was pursuing relevance by attacking another fighter instead of acknowledging his accomplishments. He also criticized the former champion’s relationship with the UFC and contrasted Woodley’s recent defeats with Makhachev’s success. Those judgments were the manager’s opinions, not a UFC ruling about either fighter.

Abdelaziz pushes back at Woodley

The message urged former champions to support fellow fighters rather than diminish them. Abdelaziz closed by wishing Woodley an enjoyable Thanksgiving and turkey. His post offered a defense of his client, but it also contained a title-defense statistic that does not match the promotion’s published record.

Tyron Woodley, who’s on a seven-fight losing streak, is talking about Islam Makhachev, who’s on a 17-fight winning streak, is a two-division champion, and has defended his title twice in each division.

It’s sad to see a former champion who was once relevant trying to make himself… https://t.co/G41sMnYpHD — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) November 27, 2026

The title-defense figures need a distinction

Abdelaziz described Makhachev as having defended twice in each division. The lightweight record is four successful defenses, not two: Makhachev reached that mark by submitting Renato Moicano at UFC 311 on January 18, 2025. That finish came by D’Arce choke at 4:05 of the first round. Moicano had accepted the assignment only a day before the event. The championship stayed with Makhachev despite that late change of opponent.

At welterweight, the promotion’s August 16, 2026 review identifies Makhachev’s win over Ian Machado Garry as his first successful defense of that belt. It also records his seventeenth consecutive UFC victory, putting him one ahead of Anderson Silva’s previous streak. The distinction matters because winning a championship and subsequently defending it are separate achievements; success in two divisions does not make the defense totals identical.

The Pennsylvania commission’s finalized August 15 results independently record Makhachev defeating Garry by unanimous decision over five rounds at 170 pounds. That document confirms the outcome, while the promotion’s account supplies the championship-history context. Neither supports converting Abdelaziz’s two-per-division description into an established statistic.

The January dispute was already underway

The response also comes after a separate development in the welterweight title picture. On October 24, UFC on Paramount+ announced Carlos Prates against Michael Morales for the interim championship at UFC 336 on January 30. That announcement was an interim-title matchup, not a newly scheduled Makhachev defense.

Makhachev answered Prates that same day by referring to his own victory over the fighter who had chased Prates for five rounds. He told the contender to focus on training and questioned whether they were at the same competitive level. His suggestion that they could meet remained qualified, not confirmation of a signed contest.

Abdelaziz then challenged the contenders’ legacy argument in another October 24 written post. He said they should speak less, argued that they would not add to Makhachev’s legacy, and described passion, the sport and supporters as the champion’s motivations.

Prates replied to that position on October 27. He argued that a fighter motivated by passion should face the leading contender in January, and predicted he would end Makhachev’s legacy rather than merely add to it. That was Prates’s forecast, not a completed result or an announcement that the two had agreed to fight.