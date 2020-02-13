Ali Abdelaziz: The Only Chance Of A Khabib vs Conor Rematch ‘Is In The Streets’

Ali Abdelaziz Says Khabib Will Only Fight McGregor In The Streets

There has been a lot of talk about a rematch between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor. However, Khabib’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz says that a street fight is the only way these two heated rivals will ever fight again.

Khabib and his entire team, including Abdelaziz have made it clear that they have no interest in a rematch with Conor. They feel that they already beat him one time, and he has not earned a rematch. Therefore, despite what Dana White wants, Khabib if adamant that he will not be facing Conor.

This sentiment continued with Abdelaziz spoke to ESPN recently. He was asked about his client’s interest level in the fight. He said that it will only happen under one circumstance.

“The only chance this fight could happen is in the street,” Abdelaziz said. “[McGregor would] have to do something spectacular. He’s s—, you understand? “Conor McGregor is one of the biggest stars because he’s one of the biggest scumbags.”

It is interesting to see that, in spite of the fact that McGregor looked awesome taking out Donald Cerrone, Khabib’s team is uninterested in fighting him. Although Dana White has mostly been the one pressing for the fight. So who knows, it could still eventually come together, even if it is not because of $100 million.

Either way, before Khabib Nurmagomedov and Ali Abdelaziz can even think about potentially fighting McGregor, they have an even bigger task at hand. They are taking on the Boogeyman, in Tony Ferguson, in April. If he can get past Tony, then Khabib can start looking a possible rematch with Conor.