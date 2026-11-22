Ali Abdelaziz wants the discussion of Amanda Nunes’s tactics at UFC 334 to give more weight to the fighter who beat her. In a written statement on November 21, Kayla Harrison’s manager challenged explanations that centered on the challenger’s game plan rather than the champion’s ability to impose her own.

His response came a week after Harrison’s successful bantamweight title defense at Madison Square Garden in New York. The November 14 contest ended by submission at 1:29 of the fourth round. It was Harrison’s first defense of the championship she took from Julianna Peña, and Nunes’s attempt to reclaim the belt did not reach the scorecards.

Abdelaziz challenges the explanation for Nunes’s defeat

Writing on X, Abdelaziz accused unnamed members of the MMA media of misrepresenting the performance. He did not identify a particular reporter, outlet or article. His objection was to the emphasis of the criticism: he argued that the winner’s influence on the contest should be central to any assessment of what happened.

He put his tactical argument directly:

“Kayla forced Amanda to fight HER fight and follow HER game plan.”

The manager ended his message with an even broader endorsement, calling Harrison the greatest fighter of all time. That is his assessment, not an official designation. The post contains no new booking, proposed date or account of a conversation with UFC matchmakers.

It’s crazy how some of these MMA media fake news people keep saying Amanda Nunes had a bad game plan. How about giving Kayla Harrison the credit she deserves? Kayla forced Amanda to fight HER fight and follow HER game plan. That’s what greatness looks like. Kayla Harrison is… — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) November 21, 2026

A title defense adds to Harrison’s championship case

Harrison’s official UFC profile now lists a 20–1 professional record, with six knockout victories and nine submissions. It identifies her as the reigning women’s bantamweight champion and currently places her first in the women’s pound-for-pound list. That ranking describes the present competitive field; it is a different measure from the historical comparison her manager is making.

Her championship breakthrough came against Peña on June 7, 2025, with a second-round submission at 4:55. Before that title win, she had beaten Ketlen Vieira by unanimous decision on October 5, 2024.

She began her UFC run against Holly Holm on April 13, 2024, winning with a rear-naked choke at 1:47 of Round 2. Nunes was only her fourth opponent inside the Octagon.

The UFC belt also sits alongside achievements outside the promotion. Harrison’s biography records Olympic judo gold for the United States in 2012 and 2016, a judo world championship in 2010, and PFL championship tournament victories in 2019 and 2021. That background gives the all-time debate a dimension beyond her comparatively short UFC run.

The wider legacy discussion was already underway before Abdelaziz’s message. Following UFC 334, the broadcaster raised a cross-sport all-time question, while the promotion separately invited fans to assess what beating Nunes meant for Harrison’s standing. Neither invitation amounted to a formal award.

A potential second meeting is a separate issue. Nunes accepted a proposed 145-pound rematch in writing on November 16, but her message supplied neither a date nor promotional confirmation. Abdelaziz’s latest intervention concerns credit for the victory already recorded, rather than confirmation that those proposed terms will become Harrison’s next assignment.

Both competitors weighed 135 pounds for their completed meeting. The weight Nunes proposed would put another contest ten pounds above that championship limit, leaving its potential title implications to be established separately. An acceptance between fighters alone does not settle those promotional and competitive details.