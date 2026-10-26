Ali Abdelaziz Warns Islam Makhachev Contenders To Talk Less

Ali Abdelaziz has joined the discussion over Islam Makhachev’s next challenger, defending the UFC welterweight titleholder in an October 24 written post. The manager addressed contenders collectively rather than identifying one opponent, with the division preparing to crown an interim champion in January.

The statement puts Makhachev’s standing at the center of the argument. Abdelaziz offered this assessment of his client and a warning to the fighters pursuing him:

“Islam is the champion and maybe the greatest fighter of this generation. Talk less, because he’ll make you look bad.”

Abdelaziz also dismissed the contribution those challengers would make to Makhachev’s legacy. He attributed the champion’s continued participation to enthusiasm for competing, affection for the sport and his relationship with fans. Those are the manager’s views about his fighter’s motivations, not an independently established explanation for any particular scheduling decision.

If You’re a contender. Islam is the champion and maybe the greatest fighter of this generation. Talk less, because he’ll make you look bad. None of you add to his legacy. He fights for passion, love of the sport, and the fans. — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) October 24, 2026

The January fight determines the next challenger

The UFC has given Carlos Prates and Michael Morales a direct route into the championship picture. Its October 24 announcement confirms that they will meet for the interim welterweight belt at UFC 336, scheduled for January 30, 2027, at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. The promotion describes the winner as earning the opportunity to face Makhachev.

That creates a distinction between the manager’s argument about legacy and the competitive process already announced. Neither challenger has to secure Abdelaziz’s endorsement to win the interim championship. They must first beat each other, while the undisputed title remains with Makhachev. No date for that subsequent championship meeting appears in the announcement.

Prates enters that assignment after victories over former titleholders Leon Edwards and Jack Della Maddalena. Morales brings a 19-0 professional record and seven wins from seven UFC appearances, according to the promotion’s booking release. Their matchup therefore pairs an unbeaten contender with a striker whose recent results include two former champions.

The champion had addressed the crowded field earlier that same day. In two written replies about a potential January appearance, Makhachev put Carlos and Morales together and said the better, more deserving contender needed to emerge. Those messages were posted at 18:39 and 18:40 UTC, several hours before his manager’s statement at 23:50 UTC.

He did not provide a personal return date in those replies. They show his position on selecting an opponent, whereas the UFC release establishes the actual interim booking. Neither written source sets out a medical reason, a contract dispute or detailed negotiations, so none can be inferred from Abdelaziz’s defence.

Makhachev’s record supplies the legacy context

Makhachev’s most recent title defence came against Ian Machado Garry at UFC 330 in Philadelphia on August 15. The UFC’s official report records a unanimous decision, with scores of 49-46, 49-46 and 48-47. That victory extended his UFC winning streak to 17 and made him the fifth two-division champion to defend titles successfully in both weight classes.

His official athlete record traces the welterweight reign to a five-round decision over Della Maddalena in November 2025. Before moving up, he won the lightweight championship against Charles Oliveira in October 2022 and defended it four times. The promotion lists a 29-1 overall record, providing the competitive background for Abdelaziz’s assessment rather than proof of a universally agreed greatest-fighter ranking.