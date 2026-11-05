Alexis Nicolas Draws Unbeaten Bilal Bakhouche-Chareuf At ARES 46

Alexis Nicolas has his next MMA opponent. ARES Fighting Championship announced at 17:02 UTC on November 5 that the former ONE lightweight kickboxing champion will face Bilal Bakhouche-Chareuf in a welterweight bout at ARES 46 on Friday, December 11, at the adidas arena in Paris.

The promotion’s official matchup graphic lists Nicolas at 2-0 with two knockout or TKO victories and Bakhouche-Chareuf at 4-0 with four stoppages. Neither man has reached the judges in his professional MMA wins. This is a meeting between unbeaten developing MMA fighters, not an announced championship contest.

From Eersel Trilogy To The ARES Cage

Nicolas brings experience from the top of ONE Championship’s kickboxing division. The organization’s official athlete record identifies him as a released former champion, so his current ARES run should not be confused with an ongoing ONE title reign.

He defeated Regian Eersel by unanimous decision over five rounds at ONE Fight Night 21. Eersel then won their next two meetings: a unanimous decision at ONE Fight Night 25 and a majority decision at ONE Fight Night 30. Those are kickboxing results, separate from the unbeaten MMA record shown on the new poster.

His cage transition began against Jack Woodard at ARES 40. The promotion records a second-round TKO at 3:51, giving Nicolas a successful first MMA appearance without needing a decision. That debut remains his only professional MMA bout to extend beyond the opening round.

He followed by stopping Ilyasse Drabo at ARES 43. The official event record puts the finish at 2:51 of round one and identifies the contest as a welterweight matchup. December’s assignment therefore follows two completed ARES appearances, with a different opponent now threatening his perfect start.

UN GROS CHOC FRANCO-FRANÇAIS 🇫🇷🤯 La catégorie welterweight va trembler le vendredi 11 décembre, et l’adidas arena sera le théâtre de cet affrontement ! 🔥 Barboza 🆚 Bilal ⚡️ Choisissez votre camp : un combat à ne manquer sous aucun prétexte. 😤#ARES46 pic.twitter.com/vNrLBssOuH — ARES Fighting Championship (@ares_fighting) November 5, 2026

Bakhouche-Chareuf Returns After Strasbourg Stoppage

Bakhouche-Chareuf was in action much more recently. At ARES 44 in Strasbourg on October 31, he defeated Daniel Rodrigues by TKO. The promotion’s finalized result lists 3:20 of the first round. That gives him 41 days between his Strasbourg victory and the newly announced Paris date, while Nicolas has been out of competition since ARES 43.

His earlier ARES appearance against Tomy Blanco ended even faster. The organization’s ARES 35 results list a first-round knockout at 0:22. Both of those promotional results are categorized at welterweight, consistent with the weight class announced for the Nicolas matchup.

Separate December 12 Listing Remains Unexplained

There is also a calendar issue in the public announcements. A November 3 notice from the World Muaythai Council lists Bakhouche-Chareuf challenging Kemal Muhsin Sahin for its light heavyweight world title at Thaï Boxing Showtime 8 in Hazebrouck on December 12, one day after ARES 46.

That notice, still accessible on Thursday, names the Espace Omnisports Henri Desbuquois as the venue and describes Sahin as the reigning champion making his first defense. It identifies the French challenger as a former WMC world champion seeking to regain the belt.

ARES’ newer announcement does not explain how the MMA booking relates to that separate Muay Thai listing. Neither source establishes that the other contest has been cancelled or rescheduled. The two published dates remain unreconciled; they should not be presented as proof that Bakhouche-Chareuf will compete on consecutive nights under different rules.