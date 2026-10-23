Alexei Pergande Moves To Lightweight Against Akhmed Magomedov At PFL Dubai

Alexei Pergande has a lightweight test booked against Akhmed Magomedov at PFL Dubai on November 14. The unbeaten prospect is moving to 155 pounds for a meeting with an opponent whose experience includes fights against A.J. McKee and Nathan Kelly.

PFL announced the pairing on October 5 and continues to list it on the current card at Coca-Cola Arena. The contest is not designated as a title fight. Vadim Nemkov’s heavyweight championship defense against Sergei Bilostenniy headlines the event.

What Pergande Brings To The Move Up

The Kill Cliff FC fighter arrives with an 8-0 record on PFL’s current official profile. He earned his opportunity through the 2022 Challenger Series and has recorded every professional win under the promotion’s banner. His latest listed outing was a decision victory over Julio Arce in March.

His recent assignments have required different routes to victory. A decision against Mike Bardsley in June 2025 was followed by a first-round submission of Ethan Goss that August. Against Goss, the promotion’s original report describes a damaging knee during the standing exchanges and the transition into a choke, with the official finish coming at 3:52.

The promotion put the divisional change plainly in its original announcement:

“Alexei Pergande moves up to Lightweight as he takes on the always tough Akhmed Magomedov at PFL Dubai!”

Lightweight division will have their eyes on this one 👀🔜 Alexei Pergande moves up to Lightweight as he takes on the always tough Akhmed Magomedov at PFL Dubai! It all goes down LIVE from the Coca Cola Arena in Dubai 🇦🇪#PFLDubai | Saturday , November 14th | 📍Coca Cola |… pic.twitter.com/A1oWAIZCTh — PFL (@PFLMMA) October 5, 2026

PFL returned to the matchup in an October 23 promotional post featuring an earlier Pergande submission. That footage is archival action, not a fight with Magomedov. The pair have yet to contest their scheduled November meeting.

Word on the street is @alexeipergande d’arce choke is brutal 😳 Alexei Pergande returns on Saturday, November 14th against Akhmed Magomedov as he moves up to Lightweight at PFL Dubai!#PFLDubai | Saturday , November 14th | 📍Coca Cola Arena | 🎟️https://t.co/7u9T2lseh5 pic.twitter.com/7HiEIgPmti — PFL (@PFLMMA) October 23, 2026

There is a distinction between the profile’s general classification and the contracted matchup. Pergande’s page still carries a featherweight heading, but its upcoming-fight row and the current Dubai card identify this contest as lightweight. Those event-specific listings agree with the original announcement.

Magomedov’s Grappling Experience Shapes The Matchup

Magomedov’s current official profile lists him at 11-2 with one no-contest. His most recent listed appearance was a decision loss to McKee in July 2025. Before that, he submitted Kelly in Dubai that January, returning from a lengthy absence to halt an opponent who entered with an 11-fight winning streak.

The Kelly performance also showed him working through adversity rather than simply controlling from the start. PFL’s original account records an elbow that hurt him and a dangerous position with Kelly on his back. Magomedov recovered, re-established his takedowns and took over the ground exchanges.

In the second round, he progressed through controlling positions, delivered short strikes and secured the rear-naked choke. The official result gives the finish as 4:22 of Round 2. That sequence is relevant experience against a submission-capable opponent, although it does not establish how the Pergande fight will unfold.

The official profiles list Pergande’s arm reach at 74 inches and Magomedov’s at 68. Whether the longer fighter can exploit that distance, or instead has to work through extended grappling exchanges, is one of the practical questions presented by this pairing.

The supporting Dubai lineup also includes Sergio Pettis against Joji Goto and Oleg Popov against Pouya Rahmani. PFL advertises a 9 a.m. Eastern early-card start and a 1 p.m. Eastern main-card start on November 14. Neither time should be read as a confirmed walkout slot for Pergande or Magomedov.