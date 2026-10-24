Alexander Volkov Beats Rizvan Kuniev By Unanimous Decision At UFC 333 — Highlights

Alexander Volkov won a three-round heavyweight contest against Rizvan Kuniev at UFC 333 on Saturday, October 24. The judges returned scores of 29-28, 30-27 and 30-27 for a unanimous decision at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The victory extends Volkov’s winning streak to three after successes against Waldo Cortes-Acosta and Jailton Almeida. Kuniev arrived with consecutive victories of his own, over Almeida and Tyrell Fortune, following a split-decision defeat to Curtis Blaydes in his UFC debut. This was an opportunity to climb against an established contender, not a championship bout.

Round 1: Volkov establishes his range

Kuniev opened with a kick, while Volkov answered with straight punches and an inside leg kick. A brief burst of exchanges left Volkov with a small cut above his right eye. The fighters also met along the fence before separating. Near the end, Volkov tried a head kick and sent another kick toward the body without landing it.

An accidental low kick from Volkov brought a pause. The UFC’s footage shows Kuniev turning away and taking recovery time while the referee kept them apart. After the restart, Volkov used his reach to manage the distance, mixing knees and kicks into his offense.

Round 2: Kuniev finds a way inside

Kuniev pushed forward with an overhand right, but Volkov met him with a jab. Clinches interrupted their exchanges, with Kuniev striking Volkov’s leg with an elbow during one tie-up. Kuniev connected with an uppercut as they separated and landed a Superman punch; Volkov responded with a body kick and continued making the shorter heavyweight work to close the gap.

The promotion’s second-round clip captures Kuniev springing forward into that airborne punch, then resetting in front of Volkov. They remained standing through the closing stages of the round, leaving another five minutes to settle the contest.

Round 3: A late chance on the ground

Volkov repeatedly attacked the lead leg. Kuniev answered with a spinning elbow, but the Russian veteran kept pressing. A later kick took Kuniev off balance, creating an opening for Volkov to get behind him and pursue a rear-naked choke. Kuniev defended until the horn.

Earlier in the final round, both men had continued trading punches at close range. The UFC released a broadcast sequence and a separate cageside view of their striking exchanges. Those clips show Kuniev still returning fire rather than a one-sided stoppage sequence; the contest ultimately required the judges.

Volkov puts his question to Dana White

Daniel Cormier interviewed the winner inside the Octagon, noting that the performance came on his birthday. Volkov described it as a good fight, then addressed the UFC chief executive:

What should I do to get a title shot? Answer me, please.

Before that question, Volkov jokingly presented himself as someone just starting his professional career despite having about 20 UFC appearances. Cormier replied that he did not know what more Volkov needed to do and encouraged him to watch the championship fight in New York. Neither man announced another booking.

The exchange continued a title-path question Volkov raised at Thursday’s press conference. On that occasion, White referred him to matchmakers Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard. Volkov’s mock-newcomer introduction was part of that earlier discussion, not evidence that Saturday marked his promotional debut.

Ciryl Gane is scheduled to defend the heavyweight championship against Josh Hokit at UFC 334 on November 14 at Madison Square Garden. The UFC elevated Gane after Tom Aspinall vacated while recovering from his eye injury. White’s latest discussion of the division provided no return date for Aspinall, leaving Volkov’s request separate from the title matchup already announced.

At Friday’s official weigh-in, Volkov registered 256 pounds and Kuniev reached the 265-pound heavyweight limit. Their subsequent faceoff was ceremonial; the scale readings came from the earlier certified session.