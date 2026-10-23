Alexander Volkov Recalls Deciding To Retire After Second Ciryl Gane Fight

Alexander Volkov says he privately decided to stop fighting after his second meeting with Ciryl Gane, before returning. He recalled that period in Red Corner MMA’s October 23 documentary.

Speaking in Russian, with an English translation provided by the publisher, he said:

“There was an inner decision that my career was over, but then I came back.”

He described more than four months away from training, mental rather than physical depletion, and conversations with his parents, wife, friends and manager. He also mentioned competing in jiu-jitsu during that wider period.

The rematch behind his decision

That second encounter took place at UFC 310 in Las Vegas in December 2024. Gane received a split decision, with two judges favoring him 29-28 and the other returning the same score for Volkov. The official result remained a defeat for the Russian despite the controversy surrounding it. This was a three-round heavyweight contest, not a championship fight.

UFC’s account described an opening round with more wrestling than anticipated from two accomplished strikers. Their exchanges became more varied in the second, when Volkov hurt Gane with a spinning backfist. Gane subsequently produced his own successful moments, leaving the contest competitive heading into its final five minutes.

The last round moved to the canvas early. Gane pursued a kimura but did not complete the submission, and Volkov finished on top delivering short strikes. The promotion’s report noted the audience’s disapproval when the verdict was read. That sequence explains why the disputed rematch became a significant setback in his pursuit of an opportunity at the belt, without changing what the judges officially awarded.

His recollection is not a new retirement announcement. He still described sport as sustaining him, separated his worth from followers and championship ownership, and acknowledged the strain of constant public judgment.

A contender facing the demands of entertainment

The promotion’s separate October 20 interview presents a fighter still trying to reconcile winning with expectations for spectacular finishes. Its profile counted 40 victories in 51 professional appearances, including 28 stoppages. Seven of his 14 UFC victories had ended inside the distance. Those figures make the entertainment question more specific than simply whether an experienced heavyweight is capable of finishing opponents.

In that interview, he explained that he intended to pursue a knockout against Rizvan Kuniev while recognizing how narrow the margin can be between delivering a finish and suffering one. He did not promise a particular method or claim that trying harder automatically produces a stoppage. UFC also noted that he had increased his social-media activity and learned to communicate in English without an interpreter, addressing the promotional side alongside his performances.

His recent form supplies the competitive argument: nine wins in his previous 12 appearances, with the defeats coming against Gane twice and Tom Aspinall. That stretch also included victories over Alistair Overeem, Sergei Pavlovich and Waldo Cortes-Acosta.

At Thursday’s press conference, he asked Dana White about the route to a title fight. White directed him to matchmakers Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard. No championship booking emerged from the exchange. That current public request is separate from the documentary’s account of a decision he made privately after an earlier loss.

Kuniev is the immediate assignment on the October 24 UFC 333 main card at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. UFC’s fight-by-fight preview lists him as 2-1 since joining the roster following a second successful Contender Series appearance in 2024. He lost a split decision to Curtis Blaydes before beating Jailton Almeida and Tyrell Fortune.

The Fortune victory came in July, with knees to the body bringing a third-round finish and the matchup earning Fight of the Night. The preview emphasized his overall skill set in that outing, with the body attack supplying the finishing sequence after work across the contest. Kuniev therefore brings recent winning form of his own into a bout where he can improve his standing by defeating an established contender.

The wider schedule leaves several heavyweight claims competing for attention. Gane is due to face Josh Hokit at Madison Square Garden in November, while Pavlovich meets Alex Pereira in December. UFC’s preview raised the possibility that wins for Volkov and Gane could lead to another meeting, but presented that as a potential scenario rather than a guaranteed reward. Saturday’s contest must be settled before any such matchup becomes more than a possibility.