Alexander Volkov Questions Heavyweight Belt Meaning Before UFC 333

Alexander Volkov questions what the UFC heavyweight championship represents as Ciryl Gane prepares to defend against Josh Hokit. In an October 24 interview, he acknowledged Gane’s status as belt holder while disputing whether that necessarily identifies the division’s best martial artist.

“The belt has the meaning of the fighter who has it right now.”

He tied his criticism to alleged fouls by Gane and Hokit’s public profile. Those are Volkov’s assessments, not a ruling changing either man’s eligibility. He contrasted celebrity-driven opportunities with his preference for skill and clean competition.

Volkov also reported signing a favorable new multi-fight UFC contract. He remained hopeful about earning a title opportunity with victory over Rizvan Kuniev, while acknowledging that matchmaking depends on decision-makers. Rather than promising a knockout, he described adapting to the opponent and seeking effective offense.

How the championship reached Gane

The official sequence matters to the distinction Volkov is drawing. Gane first acquired the interim championship by stopping Alex Pereira at UFC Freedom 250 on June 14. The fight ended through strikes at 1:27 of the second round. It was Pereira’s heavyweight debut after championship runs at middleweight and light heavyweight, not a defense of an existing heavyweight belt.

Tom Aspinall still held the undisputed championship at that stage. His recovery followed the eye injury sustained against Gane at UFC 321. In announcing the November title matchup, the UFC said Aspinall had reinjured his right eye while training for an expected rematch and elected to vacate rather than continue holding up the division.

That vacancy changed Gane’s designation from interim to undisputed champion without another fight between the two men. Volkov’s opinion about the belt’s significance does not erase that official succession.

Hokit, meanwhile, had established his position with four UFC victories following his August 2025 Contender Series appearance. His most recent win came against Derrick Lewis on the same White House card. The promotion also cited four performance bonuses, including both Performance of the Night and Fight of the Night honors for his Curtis Blaydes bout at UFC 327.

A familiar opponent, a different title path

Volkov has his own competitive history with Gane. Their December 7, 2024 rematch at UFC 310 ended in a split decision for the Frenchman, with scores of 29-28, 28-29 and 29-28. That official result remains in place; disagreement with the judging is separate from the record of who won.

At this week’s press conference, the Russian asked Dana White about his route to a championship fight. That was a direct question about his own position, distinct from this newly published assessment of what the belt signifies.

The Abu Dhabi main card is scheduled for 18:00 UTC at Etihad Arena on Yas Island. It is headed by Alexander Volkanovski’s featherweight title defense against Movsar Evloev.

His immediate assignment is Kuniev on the October 24 UFC 333 main card in Abu Dhabi. The UFC’s current event listing pairs the No. 2 and No. 7 heavyweights. No title is attached to their contest. Separately, Gane’s defense against Hokit is scheduled for November 14 at Madison Square Garden in New York.