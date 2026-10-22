Alexander Volkanovski Details His Approach To UFC 333 Pressure

Alexander Volkanovski describes his relaxed walkouts as a way of managing championship pressure, not its absence. Speaking with Daniel Cormier before UFC 333, he explained how enjoying the crowd gives way to concentrating on specific problems in competition.

The featherweight champion faces Movsar Evloev on October 24 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The unbeaten challenger occupies the division’s No. 1 contender position. Their scheduled main event follows Volkanovski’s consecutive unanimous-decision victories over Diego Lopes. The UFC’s account of the Sydney rematch records scores of 49-46, 49-46 and 50-45, with the champion retaining his belt after five rounds.

Enjoying the entrance, then narrowing the task

In the October 22 interview, he acknowledged the demands of camp and competition.

“There’s always going to be pressure.”

He said he now draws energy from spectators instead of trying to suppress the occasion. Once inside, his attention contracts to the work ahead. His discussion of injuries was a general example of distractions to manage, not an announcement of a current injury.

“What can I do? And that’s what I’m going to focus on.”

Alexander Volkanovski and Movsar Evloev face off at the UFC 333 press conference 👀 pic.twitter.com/c12nE8Rq5x — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) October 22, 2026

Volkanovski said emotional relief arrives afterward. He also distinguished occasional personal rituals from believing they determine results, and described this fight week’s weight management positively. Those were his assessments before the official weigh-in, not a certified championship-weight reading.

A different assignment from his previous title defense

Volkanovski’s last opponent was Lopes, a challenger he had already beaten before their rematch. Evloev arrives from a different competitive route: his most recent appearance ended in a majority-decision victory over Lerone Murphy on March 21. The upcoming bout therefore replaces a familiar championship opponent with an undefeated contender, while retaining the five-round title-fight distance.

The champion’s recent account of training at 38 concerned balancing intensity with recovery. This discussion addressed the transition from preparation to performance. Neither explanation establishes that Evloev’s wrestling will fail, and the result remains undecided.

UFC 333 also features Petr Yan defending the bantamweight championship against Merab Dvalishvili in their third meeting. For viewers in the United States, the main card is scheduled for 2 p.m. Eastern on Paramount+, following prelims at noon and early prelims at 10 a.m. The broadcaster lists the event as included with a subscription, without a separate pay-per-view purchase or a CBS simulcast.

Volkanovski also maintained that deserving contenders should receive opportunities and expected active scrambles against Evloev, while allowing that the challenger’s striking might be better than generally assumed. He attributed his earlier Abu Dhabi defeat to fighting circumstances, not the location or superstition.