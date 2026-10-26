Alexander Volkanovski Earns UFC 333 Performance Bonus After Evloev Stoppage

Alexander Volkanovski left UFC 333 with a Performance of the Night award as well as his featherweight championship. The UFC named the Australian and Lone’er Kavanagh as its individual performance-bonus recipients following the October 24 event at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

The other award went to the bantamweight championship fight. Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili shared Fight of the Night honors after taking their title contest to the scorecards. Those selections rewarded two stoppages and a five-round decision rather than every fighter who recorded a finish on the card.

Aaron Pico also won by first-round TKO on the main card, stopping Losene Keita at 1:14, while Alexander Volkov defeated Rizvan Kuniev by decision. Neither appeared among the recipients in the published bonus announcement. A victory and an additional performance award are not interchangeable entries on the results sheet.

Volkanovski’s finish brings an additional reward

The main event ended at 4:54 of Round 2, with Volkanovski retaining his belt by TKO against Movsar Evloev. The challenger entered the bout unbeaten, making the defeat the first on his professional record. For the champion, the award accompanied a successful defense against a challenger whose wrestling had posed an immediate problem.

In its written account, the UFC described Evloev having success during the opening round and remaining competitive into the second. A right hand changed the direction of the fight: the challenger turned away while retreating, and Volkanovski followed him with further strikes. Once the action reached the canvas, the champion continued landing until the stoppage.

Standout performances worthy of recognition 💰@AlexVolkanovski and Lone'er Kavanagh earn POTN bonuses for their stellar showings at #UFC333! B2YB: @Bet365_US pic.twitter.com/lFhoKsS2fZ — UFC (@ufc) October 24, 2026

The win also carried a distinction beyond the evening’s bonus list. The promotion’s official results report credited Volkanovski with passing Jose Aldo for the most title-fight victories in UFC featherweight history. The finish, the championship defense and that divisional milestone were separate parts of the same main-event performance.

MiddleEasy’s Volkanovski–Evloev result coverage documents the bout itself. The bonus announcement adds the promotion’s subsequent recognition rather than changing the official outcome or establishing a new opponent for the champion.

Kavanagh joins the performance winners; Yan and Dvalishvili share fight honors

Kavanagh’s award followed a first-round TKO of Ramazan Temirov at 4:28. The official event listing placed the flyweights at No. 6 and No. 10 respectively entering their meeting. Their contest finished on the main card before either championship bout began.

The UFC’s recap described an initially competitive striking exchange before Kavanagh landed an uppercut late in the round. Follow-up punches completed the finish. That sequence supplied the decisive separation between the flyweights after both had landed during the earlier exchanges, rather than a win assembled over multiple rounds.

ONE FOR THE AGES 🫳@PetrYanUFC and Merab Dvalishvili earn FOTN honors after an iconic showdown at #UFC333! B2YB: @ToyoTires pic.twitter.com/sq0duCbeHL — UFC (@ufc) October 24, 2026

Yan’s route to the other award was different. He retained the bantamweight championship by unanimous decision, with all three judges returning 48-47 cards. Dvalishvili’s early takedown pressure gave way to a stronger striking stretch from the champion as the fight progressed through its full five rounds.

The Fight of the Night selection recognized both participants, including the defeated challenger. Together with the two individual performance selections, that made four named recipients across three bouts. The official written bonus announcement identified the winners but did not specify a dollar amount, so those honors should not be mistaken for a verified disclosure of each fighter’s total pay.