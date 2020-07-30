For the most part, Alexander Volkanovski has done a lot of his talking with his fists, during his UFC tenure. However he is getting tired of hearing the Korean Zombie talk smack, and is ready to do something about it.

On his way to winning the featherweight title, Volkanovski did not do a lot of trash talking. In fact, he actually made it clear that his intent was to fight anyone who he considered a bully, on his way up the ladder. While he is quick to get in a few barbs when presented an opportunity, he never seems to go out of his way to throw somebody under the bus with his comments.

Alexander Volkanovski Wants To Beat Up The Korean Zombie

With that being said, there is one person who seems to be targeting Alexander Volkanovski the most. Featherweight contender Chan Sung Jung, the Korean Zombie, has been quite vocal about the champion lately, trying to earn his crack at UFC gold. When speaking in a recent interview, the champ said that all this talk, whether it actually comes from TKZ or his team, is enough to make him want to beat up this challenger.

“Zombie keeps running his mouth, even though he is ranked number four, but still, that’s always intriguing. Its a fun fight, and you know he’s just going to look for the finish,” Volkanovski said. “Like I said, I do want them bullies, but at the same time it seems like the bullies are his manager or something, who already got a slapping from (Brian) Ortega, so they shut up for a while. Zombie’s a pretty cool dude, but if he’s going to let his team run their mouths, he deserves a beating for it as well. “With what Ortega is saying, he doesn’t believe Zombie (about having travel restrictions),” Volkanovski continued. “You can’t really blame Ortega for saying that, because supposedly Zombie can fight me, but can’t fight Ortega. It doesn’t really make sense. He’s calling me and saying he wants to fight me, but at the same time telling Ortega that he’s got these restrictions and can’t fight.”

Before the Korean Zombie gets a title shot, Alexander Volkanovski says that he needs one more win. Regardless, whether it is him or Zabit Magomedsharipov that is next for the champ, Alex seems fired up for his next title defense.