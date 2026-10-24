Alexander Volkanovski Reveals He Was Sick For UFC 333 Title Defense

Alexander Volkanovski revealed that he competed while ill at UFC 333, disclosing another obstacle behind his successful featherweight title defense against Movsar Evloev.

At the post-fight press conference, the champion was asked about being sick that morning. He answered:

It’s all good. It’s a part of the game. A part of the challenges that I like anyway.

Volkanovski said adversity still motivated him at this stage of his career. He valued overcoming difficult circumstances more than accumulating defense totals and credited his team with adapting his preparation as he got older.

🚨 Alexander Volkanovski reveals he was sick when he fought Movsar Evloev today 🤒 "It's all good, it's a part of the game. I started getting sick, I was like 'it would've been too easy if I wasn't sick.' No matter what hurdles are in front of me, this sh*t excites me." pic.twitter.com/zUHBaAqSv2 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) October 24, 2026

Willis reports that the champion declined medication

Oscar Willis separately reported on his own X account that Volkanovski had been very sick earlier in the day. The reporter wrote that the champion:

refused to take medication (even ibuprofen) because he felt in some way it would be giving him a sporting advantage.

That explanation is attributed to Willis; it is not a medical finding or a statement that the medication is prohibited.

Alexander Volkanovski was very sick this morning, and refused to take medication (even ibuprofen) because he felt in some way it would be giving him a sporting advantage. — Oscar Willis (@oscarwillismma) October 24, 2026

He did not identify a diagnosis.

Volkanovski stopped Evloev at 4:54 of the second round at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. Marc Goddard intervened after the champion’s sustained ground attack near the fence. The finish ended the challenger’s unbeaten professional run and kept the UFC featherweight championship with the Australian. Evloev had reached his first UFC title opportunity after years of working toward contention.

An early finish after two full-distance defenses

Volkanovski credited ten weeks of disciplined dieting with reducing the amount he needed to cut. He said he was already unwell during the weight cut and was relieved he had not needed to lose more, which he believed could have been detrimental.

His two preceding championship appearances had both gone the distance against Diego Lopes. Volkanovski regained the vacant featherweight belt by unanimous decision at UFC 314 in April 2025, then defended it in their UFC 325 rematch in Sydney. The second meeting again lasted five rounds, with scores of 49-46, 49-46 and 50-45. Saturday’s stoppage therefore gave him a different competitive outcome from those ten rounds against the same challenger.

The 38-year-old had made championship weight the previous day at 144.5 pounds, while Evloev weighed 145. Those official figures establish that he met the title-fight limit; his later remarks explain why arriving lighter mattered to him.

In his immediate Octagon interview, he had already explained a personal reason for seeking a shorter fight. Wednesday was his wedding anniversary, and he had promised his wife she would not have to spend so long worrying at cageside. The subsequent press-conference disclosure added an account of his physical condition to that earlier explanation of his urgency.

The broadcaster credited Volkanovski with nine featherweight title-fight victories after the finish, ahead of Jose Aldo’s eight. That statistic counts championship wins across his reigns; it does not mean he has made nine consecutive successful defenses.