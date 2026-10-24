Alexander Volkanovski Would Retire Win Or Lose For Justin Gaethje Fight

Alexander Volkanovski says he would retire regardless of the outcome if the UFC gives him a lightweight title fight with Justin Gaethje.

Speaking after UFC 333, the featherweight champion proposed vacating if he won, allowing other contenders to move forward. He envisioned a possible farewell for both men, not an agreed plan from Gaethje.

He explained:

Then you’ve got everyone else fighting anyway. So it’s, you know, that’s something I would retire for.

That differs from his usual approach of deciding one fight at a time. Later, he expressed interest in a hypothetical title challenge against Arman Tsarukyan, provided he did not delay deserving lightweights. He would consult his team before choosing.

🚨 Alexander Volkanovski says he wants to move up to fight Justin Gaethje for his retirement fight 👀 "I don't want to hold divisions up, but I believe we could do this and not hold the divisions up. That's something I'd retire for. If they want to give me that opportunity, win… pic.twitter.com/m5CmvrC4HM — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) October 24, 2026

Asked about Petr Yan, he treated a possible meeting as a sporting challenge rather than a personal dispute, recalling their shared training in Thailand.

A different condition from his cageside answer

The proposal followed a less definitive answer to Daniel Cormier in the Octagon. Immediately after beating Movsar Evloev, Volkanovski said he competed because he wanted to, not because he needed to. He had previously considered continuing if he avoided significant damage and suggested that could still happen. He did not announce another opponent during that interview.

Saturday’s main event ended at 4:54 of the second round at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. Marc Goddard intervened after Volkanovski’s ground attack near the fence, ending Evloev’s unbeaten professional run. The champion had sought a shorter fight after promising his wife she would not have to worry at cageside for so long following their wedding anniversary.

The proposal already has a history

Volkanovski had advanced the Gaethje idea in an October 15 interview on Who The Fook Are These Guys? He pictured a meeting between the champions of neighboring divisions as a possible send-off. That earlier invitation preceded the Evloev defense; Saturday’s press conference supplied his explicit position on leaving after either outcome.

In a separate Main Event interview published October 23, Dana White was receptive when asked about another lightweight opportunity for the Australian against someone such as Gaethje. The UFC president emphasized Volkanovski’s accomplishments and said the promotion would support things he wanted to attempt before finishing his career. His answer was not a signed-fight announcement.

A lightweight title challenge would be Volkanovski’s third attempt to add that championship. Islam Makhachev beat him by unanimous decision at UFC 284 in Perth in February 2023, then by first-round knockout at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi that October. Those defeats came at 155 pounds, separate from his featherweight championship defenses.

Gaethje holds the undisputed lightweight belt after his June victory over Ilia Topuria at UFC Freedom 250. Topuria’s corner stopped their White House main event after the fourth round. Volkanovski’s interest does not establish that Gaethje has accepted, set a date for retirement or agreed to put that title on the line against him.