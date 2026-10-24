Alexander Volkanovski Stops Movsar Evloev At UFC 333, Retains Featherweight Title — Highlights

Alexander Volkanovski stopped Movsar Evloev at 4:54 of the second round to retain the UFC featherweight championship at UFC 333 on Saturday, October 24. Referee Marc Goddard ended the main event at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi after the champion’s sustained attack on the ground.

The official broadcaster credited the Australian with nine featherweight title-fight victories, moving him ahead of Jose Aldo’s eight. That is a count of championship wins, not nine consecutive defenses. Evloev’s first professional defeat came in his first opportunity to take the UFC belt after the long climb into contention.

Round 1: Evloev attacks the takedowns

Evloev mixed a body kick and punches into the opening exchanges. Volkanovski answered with jabs and a leg kick, pushing the challenger backward during an early spell on the feet.

The UFC’s first-round footage captures one of those transitions near the fence. Evloev changes levels underneath the champion’s extended arm, brings him to the canvas and follows him up as he rises. The exchange moves straight back into a standing clinch, with both men still working for position.

Evloev also connected with a left hand as they separated, knees to the body in close and a high kick at distance. Those moments gave him offense beyond the wrestling entries.

Volk ya deja sentir los puños pero Movsar responde con un derribo @VisitAbuDhabi | @InAbuDhabi | #InAbuDhabi | Ver en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/jPJnLGUds2 — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) October 24, 2026

Round 2: Volkanovski reverses position and finishes

In the second, Evloev landed a right hand and pursued another takedown. Volkanovski defended, then reversed a later grounding to come out on top. The challenger exposed his back while finding space to stand, and their next exchanges turned into a more dangerous punching battle.

The champion’s right and left hands began disrupting Evloev’s balance. A further left dropped the challenger, leaving Volkanovski on top with the opportunity to finish. The knockdown did not itself end the bout; the ensuing ground strikes prompted the intervention.

The official finish footage shows Evloev folded near the cage with his arms protecting his head. Volkanovski stays over him, changes the angle of his punches and continues working as Goddard moves closer. The referee steps between them with six seconds remaining on the second-round clock, matching the announced stoppage time.

RECORD. BROKEN. 👏@alexvolkanovski now has the most title fight wins in featherweight history! pic.twitter.com/pSAlSmM5yg — UFC on Paramount+ (@UFConParamount) October 24, 2026

IMPARABLEEEEE @alexvolkanovski lo vuelve a hacer y ahora noquea a Movsar Evloev para retener su cinturón @VisitAbuDhabi | @InAbuDhabi | #InAbuDhabi | Ver en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/ZE8fqSvveu — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) October 24, 2026

Volkanovski explains the urgency

In his complete Octagon interview with Daniel Cormier, Volkanovski credited Evloev’s ability and said he was pleased to secure a finish after making championship weight on Friday. He also revealed that Wednesday had been his wedding anniversary: he had promised his wife a shorter contest so she would not spend so long worrying at cageside.

Asked about the late attack, he said he knew little time remained and wanted one damaging shot. Once he landed it and saw his opponent cover up, he believed continued punches would force the referee to intervene. His explanation concerned that specific opening, rather than a claim that the entire matchup had been easy.

The official broadcaster highlighted his answer about continuing to compete:

I said if I didn’t take too much damage we probably will keep going, so maybe we keep going!

Cormier also asked about opportunities outside fighting, including Street Fighter. Volkanovski credited the UFC platform with helping him build his profile while remaining himself instead of adopting a manufactured trash-talking persona. He thanked the staff, other fighters and fans for their support. He did not announce another opponent despite the earlier discussion of Justin Gaethje or a retirement date.

Movsar Evloev classy in defeat “He’s like good wine. Older, stronger, better. He’s truly a legend.” [ #UFC333 | LIVE on @paramountplus ] pic.twitter.com/NrU3iTa8JE — UFC on Paramount+ (@UFConParamount) October 24, 2026

Evloev plans to rest and recover

Evloev accepted the outcome when Cormier spoke with him afterward. In the broadcaster’s accompanying quotation, he described the champion this way:

He’s like good wine. Older, stronger, better. He’s truly a legend.

The challenger said he had not proved himself the best that night, while leaving open the possibility of trying again. His immediate plan was to go home, rest and recover from his injuries. He did not identify a particular diagnosis or timetable. He thanked the Abu Dhabi supporters, expressed gratitude for sharing the cage with Volkanovski and said losing to a fighter of that quality was preferable to losing to a lesser opponent.