Alexander Volkanovski: Beating Max Holloway Again Makes Me ‘Best Featherweight Of All Time’

Alexander Volkanovski Says Beating Max Holloway In Rematch Makes Him GOAT Featherweight

Featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski has done some incredible things in his UFC tenure. He feels that with one key win, he could be considered the greatest 145lb fighter of all time.

Volkanovski had a meteoric rise up the UFC’s featherweight rankings. He has gone undefeated in the organization, going 8-0. In that time, he has beaten some pretty notable names, including Jose Aldo, and of course Max Holloway, to win the title.

The understanding is that the first title defense for Alexander Volkanovski will be an immediate rematch against Holloway. A win here would go a long way towards establishing the Kiwi as a potentially dominant force. However, as he told TMZ, he thinks that the stakes are even higher, if he were to win the event.

“I want that fight, because there’s no clear No. 1 contenders, and I just think that he’s a great champion. For me, the biggest fight in my career right now to solidify myself as the best featherweight of all-time, and one of the greatest of all-time. I go and take out Max twice in-prime, people are gonna give me that respect I deserve.”

As for where he wants the fight, Alexander Volkanovski wants to compete at home.

“I want to fight on home soil in Perth,” Alex said. “I don’t want to sit on the sidelines too long, and I want to defend my belt in Australia. That Perth card’s June 6. We’re gonna make it happen, I reckon.”

Alexander Volkanovski has certainly taken on, and beaten some pretty impressive people in the division, looking great while doing it. Another win over Max Holloway would go a long way for securing his legacy. Although he would probably need a few more wins in the UFC to be considered the GOAT.