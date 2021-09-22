Aleksander Rakic: Anthony Smith Has Improved, But ‘The Guys That He’s Beat, They’re Not On My Level’

Following his win over Ryan Spann, Anthony Smith called for a rematch with Aleksander Rakic. Now the Austrian has responded, saying that he is willing to make that fight happen, but he had another opponent in mind.

It was just over a year ago that Rakic got the better of Smith, winning via a decision. Nevertheless when Anthony got his third one in a row over the weekend by submitting Spann in the first round, Aleksander seemed very willing to accept the callout for the two to have a rematch.

Speaking on the MMA Hour, the number three ranked light heavyweight contender explained that he is looking to fight again before the year is up, and is down to have the rematch with Smith. He says that he is aware of the improvements Anthony has made, but they are nothing compared to the ones that he has made himself.

“He improved, but with all the respect, the guys who he beat, they’re not in my level. I’ve been in martial arts for sixteen years now, I’ve faced so many different fighters. I’m living this, this is everything to me, this sport,” Rakic said. “He had an amazing win on Saturday, he (has) a three fight winning streak after our fight. But Mr. Smith, be careful what (you) wish for. If the UFC wants a rematch, it has to be a main event, December 18th, and after this I’m going to get my title shot.”

Aleksander Rakic Prefers Jiri Prochazka

Well Aleksander Rakic Is willing to take the rematch with Anthony Smith, this is not the fight he would prefer. Instead he would much rather fight hot prospect and UFC newcomer Jiri Prochazka.

Aleksander went on to explain that Jiri Should not be in a position where he is likely a backup for a title fight, given the fact that he only has two fights in the promotion. So he thinks that if Jiri is not needed in the title fight next month, that the two of them should face off in the octagon to determine the true number one contender.

“Jiri has two fights and gets an immediate title shot. He gets so much hype and push from the UFC like many other guys. I have seven fights… he has two fights and he gets a push. Like for example, (Michael) Chandler. He had one fight and then he immediately fought for the title,” Rakic said. “But this guy (Jiri) doesn’t even know how to speak English right. I don’t know why, but his time will come, and he will be forgotten like many other guys. Like Johnny Walker, like Volkan Oezdemir. They get the big push from the UFC, they lost their fights, nobody talks about them anymore for the title elimination… The same with Jiri… “I don’t know why he’s waiting and why he’s sitting around. But if the fight with Jiri doesn’t happen, Smith would be great to stay active, and to show the people and the UFC that I improved also since our last fight,” Rakic added.

Do you want to see Aleksander Rakic fight Jiri Prochazka? Or would you rather see him have a rematch with Anthony Smith?