Alex Pereira Says He Is Happy With UFC Contract Despite Boxing Paydays

Pereira values his career plan without announcing a boxing deal.

Written by Jake Blend
Last updated on October 21st, 2026
Alex Pereira speaking in the Ariel Helwani Show studio on October 21, 2026
Alex Pereira on The Ariel Helwani Show. Photo: The Ariel Helwani Show.

Alex Pereira has no complaint about his UFC contract. Asked Wednesday whether boxing’s bigger paydays made him unhappy with his own deal, the former two-division champion said they did not.

A satisfactory deal, not a disclosed salary

Ariel Helwani raised seven remaining fights and asked whether that commitment troubled him. Pereira did not disclose his purse or announce an outside offer. In English translation, he answered:

“There’s no problem for me. It’s good.”

He questioned the value of switching to boxing for a hypothetical additional $40 million, then pointed to the planning behind his career. He added, in English translation:

“I think I made a good plan. I think I did a good job.”

His longer-term caveat concerned performance, not a departure announcement: he does not want to become a stepping stone after his best years. He described supporting his children, family and institute as reasons he feels secure.

The next assignment is already booked

The sporting commitment in front of Pereira is a heavyweight bout against Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 335. The UFC announced the matchup on October 4 for December 12 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, placing it in the co-main event beneath Charles Oliveira’s BMF title defense against Diego Lopes.

It will be his second heavyweight appearance. His first came against Ciryl Gane at UFC Freedom 250 on June 14. Gane stopped him at 1:27 of the second round to take the interim title. Pereira’s route back toward the belt therefore runs through another contender rather than an immediate rematch with the man who beat him.

Pavlovich was riding a three-fight winning streak when the bout was announced. The promotion pointed to victories over Waldo Cortes Acosta and Jairzinho Rozenstruik before a finish of Tallison Teixeira in less than a minute. A former interim-title challenger himself, the Russian brings established heavyweight experience to a matchup Glover Teixeira has assessed separately.

Pereira’s earlier championship success came at middleweight and light heavyweight. He won the 185-pound title from Israel Adesanya in 2022, then captured the vacant 205-pound belt against Jiri Prochazka in November 2023. He reclaimed the light heavyweight championship by stopping Magomed Ankalaev in their October 2025 rematch, following a five-round decision loss that March.

The heavyweight title picture has also moved on since June. Gane, initially the interim champion, was later promoted to undisputed champion while Tom Aspinall continued his recovery. The UFC subsequently announced Gane against Josh Hokit as UFC 334’s headliner, separate from Pereira-Pavlovich. December’s co-main event is not a championship fight.

Published on October 21, 2026 at 5:18 pm
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Jake Blend

Jake Blend
Jake Blend is an experienced combat sports writer with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism. Over the past 6 years, he has relentlessly covered the evolving landscapes of mixed martial arts, boxing, and Muay Thai. Whether he is reporting on the latest UFC matchups, breaking down championship fight camps, or interviewing athletes, Jake's deep-rooted passion for the sport shines through in every article.

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