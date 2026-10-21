Alex Pereira Says He Is Happy With UFC Contract Despite Boxing Paydays

Alex Pereira has no complaint about his UFC contract. Asked Wednesday whether boxing’s bigger paydays made him unhappy with his own deal, the former two-division champion said they did not.

A satisfactory deal, not a disclosed salary

Ariel Helwani raised seven remaining fights and asked whether that commitment troubled him. Pereira did not disclose his purse or announce an outside offer. In English translation, he answered:

“There’s no problem for me. It’s good.”

He questioned the value of switching to boxing for a hypothetical additional $40 million, then pointed to the planning behind his career. He added, in English translation:

“I think I made a good plan. I think I did a good job.”

Alex Pereira says he's happy with his UFC contract despite the massive paydays being handed out in Zuffa Boxing: “I'm happy. I have no problem with my contract. I could go box and make another $40 million, but for what? I'm happy with the plan and work we've done.” pic.twitter.com/waLdh3NNAh — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 21, 2026

His longer-term caveat concerned performance, not a departure announcement: he does not want to become a stepping stone after his best years. He described supporting his children, family and institute as reasons he feels secure.

Alex Pereira makes it clear he has no intention of sticking around past his prime and becoming a stepping stone for the next generation of fighters: “You gotta learn how to see when it's your moment and when it's not. If I start losing, If things start not going too good, I… pic.twitter.com/HTCEBlL1YA — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 21, 2026

The next assignment is already booked

The sporting commitment in front of Pereira is a heavyweight bout against Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 335. The UFC announced the matchup on October 4 for December 12 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, placing it in the co-main event beneath Charles Oliveira’s BMF title defense against Diego Lopes.

It will be his second heavyweight appearance. His first came against Ciryl Gane at UFC Freedom 250 on June 14. Gane stopped him at 1:27 of the second round to take the interim title. Pereira’s route back toward the belt therefore runs through another contender rather than an immediate rematch with the man who beat him.

Pavlovich was riding a three-fight winning streak when the bout was announced. The promotion pointed to victories over Waldo Cortes Acosta and Jairzinho Rozenstruik before a finish of Tallison Teixeira in less than a minute. A former interim-title challenger himself, the Russian brings established heavyweight experience to a matchup Glover Teixeira has assessed separately.

Pereira’s earlier championship success came at middleweight and light heavyweight. He won the 185-pound title from Israel Adesanya in 2022, then captured the vacant 205-pound belt against Jiri Prochazka in November 2023. He reclaimed the light heavyweight championship by stopping Magomed Ankalaev in their October 2025 rematch, following a five-round decision loss that March.

The heavyweight title picture has also moved on since June. Gane, initially the interim champion, was later promoted to undisputed champion while Tom Aspinall continued his recovery. The UFC subsequently announced Gane against Josh Hokit as UFC 334’s headliner, separate from Pereira-Pavlovich. December’s co-main event is not a championship fight.