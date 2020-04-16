Alex Pereira, Last Man To KO Israel Adesanya, Potentially Headed To UFC

Alex Pereira Eyes UFC Run, Wants Israel Adesanya Fight

Israel Adesanya has only been knocked out one time in his lengthy combat sports career. However Alex Pereira, the one man to do it, may be headed to the UFC soon.

If you only know Israel Adesanya for his run in the UFC, then you have never seen him lose a fight. However what you may not know, is that he had an extensive boxing, kickboxing, and Muay Thai fighting background. In fact, it was during these fights that he first met Alex Pereira.

Pereria and Adesanya first fought in 2016, with Alex winning that bout by unanimous decision. The two would then rematch in 2017, in a now infamous bout. This time it would end with a left hook directly to the jaw of Adesanya, sending him to the canvas completely unconscious.

Now it seems that Alex Pereria has his eyes set on a run in the UFC. In an Instagram post from Laureano Staropoli, a UFC welterweight and Alex’s training partner, he said that Alex is interested in pushing for a UFC shot. Moreover he specifically has his eyes on a fight with Adesanya for the middleweight title.

“Adesanya’s daddy is ready for his ufc debut. in a little while we will see him in the biggest octagon in the world punching his son and taking his Belt.”

Alex Pereria has mostly fought as a kickboxer, but he does have a 2-1 MMA record. Although his last contest was 2016, before he even faced Israel Adesanya the first time. Nevertheless, a focused return to MMA could see him earn a shot in the UFC quickly, given their history.

Would you be interested in seeing Alex Pereira face Israel Adesanya inside the UFC?