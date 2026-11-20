Alex Pereira has shared a 111-kilogram weight update ahead of his return against Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 335. The Brazilian posted the figure alongside a gym photograph on his own Instagram account, giving fans a new look at him during preparation for the heavyweight contest.

The caption contained the number and a fire emoji, without a longer explanation. At approximately 244.7 pounds, that is a self-reported training update rather than an official weigh-in result. Pereira did not identify a target for fight week or say that he had changed his preparation strategy.

A different number from his heavyweight debut

There is a verified earlier figure for comparison. The UFC’s official June 13 weigh-in report listed Pereira at 251 pounds for his fight with Ciryl Gane at UFC Freedom 250. Gane was recorded at 248 pounds for that interim heavyweight championship contest.

The new Instagram figure is about six pounds below Pereira’s June official weight. Those readings come from different stages of preparation and different sources, so the comparison does not establish how much he has gained or lost during his current camp. The November post does not supply a dated sequence of scale readings.

Pavlovich is next in Las Vegas

The UFC’s October 4 announcement confirmed Pavlovich as Pereira’s next opponent and described the matchup as his second heavyweight appearance. Pereira lost his debut in the division to Gane, making the December booking an opportunity to rebuild his position rather than a defense of a heavyweight championship.

That announcement described Pavlovich as a former interim-title challenger entering on three consecutive victories. His recent opposition included Waldo Cortes Acosta and Jairzinho Rozenstruik, while his most recent win came by stopping Tallison Teixeira in under a minute. Those are the competitive stakes behind Pereira’s preparation update, not a newly announced change of opponent.

The current UFC 335 event page continues to list Pereira against Pavlovich in a heavyweight bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The event is scheduled for December 12 locally, with the main card beginning at 9 p.m. Eastern, equivalent to 02:00 UTC on December 13.

Charles Oliveira against Diego Lopes is the listed main event. The heavyweight pairing sits on the same main card as Brandon Moreno against Charles Johnson, Kyler Phillips against Ethyn Ewing and Damian Pinas against Baisangur Susurkaev. Pereira’s social post does not announce any alteration to that schedule.

Another stage of Pereira’s move up

The UFC currently classifies Pereira as an active heavyweight and lists an overall record of 13 wins and four defeats, including 11 knockout victories. His profile also identifies Teixeira MMA & Fitness in Connecticut as his training base.

He won the UFC middleweight belt by stopping Israel Adesanya in the fifth round at UFC 281, then captured the vacant light heavyweight championship against Jiri Prochazka at UFC 295. Those title victories preceded his move to heavyweight. The former middleweight and light heavyweight champion is preparing for a different divisional challenge than the title fights that established his UFC career. For now, the concrete new information is the figure he chose to share: 111 kilograms, with the Pavlovich bout still on the official calendar.